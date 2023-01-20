Read full article on original website
High School Basketball Roundup For January 24, 2023
TINORA – The Locos (9-8) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter but would score just 14 points the rest of the night as Tinora (8-8) rallied for a 42-30 non-league win. Montpelier’s Jada Uribes led all scorers with 14 in the loss. MONTPELIER (30) –...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
Montpelier @ Stryker Boys Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33. Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14 for the Locos (7-8, 2-2).
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
Fayette 2023 Homecoming Celebration
The Fayette High School held their Homecoming Ceremony on Saturday, January 21st before the basketball games with Hicksville began. Members of the Homecoming Court came out and were introduced to everyone on the court. Those members of the court are as follows. Freshman Attendant Kayla Sliwinski and Escort Keagan Patterson....
2023 Stryker Homecoming Celebration
This year’s theme for the Stryker High School 2022-23 Homecoming ceremony was “Starry Night/Under the Stars” and their colors were navy blue, gray and gold. The girls were all dressed in variations of those colors and stood tall and gorgeous as they walked the white runway with their handsome attendants.
Dail Stutzman (1927-2023)
Dail W. Stutzman, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away January 20, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Dail was a farmer, and also worked as a superintendent at Boyer’s Construction. Dail was born on March 12, 1927 in Wauseon to the late Daniel J. and Martha Anna (Frazier) Stutzman.
Sharon Swick (1943-2023)
Sharon Lee (Zerbe) Swick age 80, peacefully passed away January 20, 2023 under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Sharon was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Henry and Marie (Lugibihl) Zerbe. Sharon married Robert Swick on November 20, 1964 and they were blessed with 2...
James Beck (1935-2023)
James Edward Beck, 88, (January 15, 1935 – January 22, 2023) of Archbold, OH. was born in Pettisville, OH. to John Jim and Alma (Nofziger) Beck. Jim or Jamie, as he was also known, was a 1953 graduate of Pettisville High School where he was an active member of F.F.A.
Victoria Creps (1985-2023)
Victoria Lynn Creps, 37, of Wauseon OH, passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born on November 15,1985, in Toledo, Ohio. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Merlin and Mary Creps and Claude and Minnie Ruth Wilson. She...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
Archbold Area Schools Temporarily Put On Lockdown As Precaution
At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual approximately one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School. At no time was there an...
Ohio Representative Jim Hoops To Speak At Fayette CDC Meeting On February 20
Jim Hoops is currently serving in the Ohio House of Representatives. He previously served four terms representing the same seat from 1999 to 2006. By 2006, Hoops was term limited and unable to seek another term in the House. In 2018, Hoops returned to the Ohio House of Representatives and now represents the 81st House District, which consists all of Fulton, Henry, Williams counties, and the northern portion of Defiance County.
Wauseon Community Dinner Introduces First Pizza Night
HIGH SCHOOL PIZZA… Wauseon High School students volunteer to serve pizza at the Wauseon Community Dinner. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) During the evening hours of Thursday, January 19th, pizza was served at the weekly held Wauseon Community Dinner. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Christ United...
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan
Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
Wauseon Bus Drivers Go The Extra Mile By Collecting Coats For Students
COATS FOR A CAUSE … Lucas Schang, Michelle Borer, and Sharon Smith are among 14 WEVS bus drivers who collected coats for students in need. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) As the Northwest Ohio temperatures dropped late last year, the bus drivers of Wauseon Exempted Village School District decided to do something to make the season a little warmer for students in need of cold-weather outerwear.
Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall New School Resource Officer For Bryan City Schools
NEW STUDENT RESOURCE OFFICER … Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall was sworn in by Mayor Carrie Schlade on January 3 (PHOTO BY BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT) On January 3, 2023, Bryan Police Department officer Jason Randall started the new year off by being sworn in to serve as Bryan City Schools newest School Resource Officer (SRO.) One of two SROs employed by the district, Randall replaces former SRO Stan Nihart, who retired.
Ohio Fair Managers Association Recognizes Don Williams As Outstanding Fair Supporter
WAUSEON, OH -In the Fall of 2022, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County Resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair. The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) ultimately decides...
WBNO/WQCT Blizzard Auction Rebranded & Set For January 28, 2023
Following the Blizzard of ’78, which everyone who was alive at the time is sure to remember, the well followed radio station in Bryan, Ohio, WBNO/WQCT “wanted to commemorate that event by doing an on-air radio auction” that would be a fundraiser for local organizations. The first...
