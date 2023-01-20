‘A terrific and dedicated servant’: Chesterfield Police K-9, ‘Kona,’ unexpectedly dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dedicated K-9 member of the Chesterfield Police Department suddenly passed away Friday morning. The department made the announcement on Facebook later in the day.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” the police department said.

The 10-year-old malinois, Kona, unexpectedly died on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. Kona served Chesterfield County for eight and a half years.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield Police said in the announcement.

Police said Kona made “countless contributions to the safety” of the Chesterfield community in her years of service.

