CASPER, Wyo. — The week is shaping up to remain cold and snowy for the most part, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 29 degrees and blustery winds with gusts of up to 22 mph. Overnight snow is expected, with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible in some areas.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO