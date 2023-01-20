Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet

Firefighters work outside a heavily damaged trailer at the Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage at 2103 N. 5th Ave. in Pasco.

Fire officials say two adults and a child lost their home after the blaze started in the living area and consumed the trailer.

No one was hurt but a pet cat died, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.