ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet

By Special to the Herald/Aiden Whitaker
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Firefighters work outside a heavily damaged trailer at the Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage at 2103 N. 5th Ave. in Pasco.

Fire officials say two adults and a child lost their home after the blaze started in the living area and consumed the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyGFL_0kLnG9WJ00
Firefighters work outside a heavily damaged trailer Thursday in the Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage at 2103 N. 5th Ave. in Pasco. Fire officials say two adults and a child have been displaced because of the blaze that appears to have started in the living area of the trailer. No one was injured but a family cat died, according to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to assist the family. The trailer is considered a total loss. Special to the Herald/Aiden Whit

No one was hurt but a pet cat died, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9Fta_0kLnG9WJ00
Firefighters work outside a heavily damaged trailer at the Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage at 2103 N. 5th Ave. in Pasco. Fire officials say two adults and a child lost their home after the blaze started in the living area and consumed the trailer. No one was hurt but a pet cat died, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to assist the family. Special to the Herald/Aiden Whit

Comments / 1

Related
97 Rock

Did Space Heater Trigger Kennewick Garage Fire?

After a brief but teasing brush of warmer weather, with temps pushing over 50, a cold snap has returned, bringing with it increased residential fire danger. Space heater believed to be the cause of Kennewick garage fire. Kennewick City Fire Chief Chad Michael reported on Monday, the 23rd, garage fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is

What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

'We know how it feels,' Tri-Cities non-profit opens free grocery store

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There's no shortage of compassion inside the white building off of West Clearwater Avenue. Inside, is Restoration Community Impact, a non-profit organization founded by Marlando and Stephanie Sparks. The Sparks and their team help disenfranchised communities get help or connected with local resources. This past weekend, they...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
610KONA

Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
101
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy