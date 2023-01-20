Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
After a brief but teasing brush of warmer weather, with temps pushing over 50, a cold snap has returned, bringing with it increased residential fire danger. Space heater believed to be the cause of Kennewick garage fire. Kennewick City Fire Chief Chad Michael reported on Monday, the 23rd, garage fire...
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There's no shortage of compassion inside the white building off of West Clearwater Avenue. Inside, is Restoration Community Impact, a non-profit organization founded by Marlando and Stephanie Sparks. The Sparks and their team help disenfranchised communities get help or connected with local resources. This past weekend, they...
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
