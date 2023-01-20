ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Second Michigan transfer joins former Harbaugh staffer at Charlotte

Jim Harbaugh’s former right-hand man landed his second Michigan transfer on Monday, with edge rusher Eyabi Okie reportedly popping up at Charlotte. Okie, the one-and-done player at Michigan, is enrolled in classes and actively participating in team workouts, reports On3′s Matt Zenitz. It marks Okie’s fifth school since 2018 in a quest to help clean up his image following a rough start to college.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Top NHL draft prospect Adam Fantilli thriving for Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Every shift forward Adam Fantilli takes this season for Michigan’s hockey team is being keenly dissected by NHL scouts. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Nobleton, Ontario, entered his freshman year for the Wolverines as a prized 2023 NHL draft prospect and has showed why through his first 20 college games. He leads the NCAA in points per game with 14 goals and 19 assists while centering the team’s top line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2023 Senior Bowl: 10 offensive players who fit Detroit Lions’ draft needs

This is the second of MLive’s three-part series previewing the 2023 Senior Bowl. Today: Non-quarterback offensive players. Previously: Quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions are fresh off one of their best offensive seasons in recent memory, with most of their cornerstone pieces locked up moving forward. But there are needs at offensive guard, running back and tight end, while another depth receiver wouldn’t hurt.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions taking 2 defenders in first mock draft

The Detroit Lions did a lot of things right last season. But they also finished another year ranked near the bottom in about every meaningful defensive category. And even Lions general manager Brad Holmes pointed to the team’s defense as their greatest need heading into the offseason. Holmes said: “ ... our defense was ranked 32nd, so, I mean, it’s pretty obvious that we’re going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

2023 Senior Bowl: Max Duggan among 6 quarterbacks Lions will evaluate

Max Duggan and Hendon Hooker highlight this year’s crop of quarterbacks that the Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFL will scout at the annual Senior Bowl. This post will start our three-part preview series ahead of next week’s showcase of college football stars from Mobile, Alabama. TCU’s Duggan, Tennessee’s Hooker, not to mention BYU’s Jaren Hall, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Houston’s Clayton Tune are the quarterbacks committed to the Senior Bowl.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area

A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
