Michigan OL Trevor Keegan recaps decision to return: ‘Bet on myself to stay’
How many times over the years have we heard a Michigan football player say they were declaring for the NFL to bet on themselves?. It’s a common phrase, oftentimes from someone whose pro future appeared cloudy on the surface. Maybe there were questions about their character, or their draft grade was fluid.
Second Michigan transfer joins former Harbaugh staffer at Charlotte
Jim Harbaugh’s former right-hand man landed his second Michigan transfer on Monday, with edge rusher Eyabi Okie reportedly popping up at Charlotte. Okie, the one-and-done player at Michigan, is enrolled in classes and actively participating in team workouts, reports On3′s Matt Zenitz. It marks Okie’s fifth school since 2018 in a quest to help clean up his image following a rough start to college.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan’s options to replace Matt Weiss
With Matt Weiss no longer on staff, fired Friday afternoon after word got out that he was under police investigation for “computer access crimes,” Jim Harbaugh shifts his focus to finding a replacement. On the latest “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Aaron McMann, Ryan Zuke and Andrew Kahn discuss...
Top NHL draft prospect Adam Fantilli thriving for Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Every shift forward Adam Fantilli takes this season for Michigan’s hockey team is being keenly dissected by NHL scouts. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Nobleton, Ontario, entered his freshman year for the Wolverines as a prized 2023 NHL draft prospect and has showed why through his first 20 college games. He leads the NCAA in points per game with 14 goals and 19 assists while centering the team’s top line.
2023 Senior Bowl: 10 offensive players who fit Detroit Lions’ draft needs
This is the second of MLive’s three-part series previewing the 2023 Senior Bowl. Today: Non-quarterback offensive players. Previously: Quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions are fresh off one of their best offensive seasons in recent memory, with most of their cornerstone pieces locked up moving forward. But there are needs at offensive guard, running back and tight end, while another depth receiver wouldn’t hurt.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions taking 2 defenders in first mock draft
The Detroit Lions did a lot of things right last season. But they also finished another year ranked near the bottom in about every meaningful defensive category. And even Lions general manager Brad Holmes pointed to the team’s defense as their greatest need heading into the offseason. Holmes said: “ ... our defense was ranked 32nd, so, I mean, it’s pretty obvious that we’re going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense.”
No. 7 Michigan returns home after big win, but injuries continue to mount
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team took the ice at Yost Ice Arena on Monday for its first practice since Saturday’s crucial overtime win at No. 2 Minnesota to earn a series split. But there were two notable absences from practice: sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich and junior...
USFL’s Michigan Panthers will reportedly play home games at Ford Field in 2023
The revived Michigan Panthers of the USFL will reportedly return to their namesake state, playing their home games at Detroit’s Ford Field in 2023. The Detroit News also reports that the Panthers are in talks with Eastern Michigan University to host their practices from Ypsilanti. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan...
Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
2023 Senior Bowl: Max Duggan among 6 quarterbacks Lions will evaluate
Max Duggan and Hendon Hooker highlight this year’s crop of quarterbacks that the Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFL will scout at the annual Senior Bowl. This post will start our three-part preview series ahead of next week’s showcase of college football stars from Mobile, Alabama. TCU’s Duggan, Tennessee’s Hooker, not to mention BYU’s Jaren Hall, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Houston’s Clayton Tune are the quarterbacks committed to the Senior Bowl.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
Detroit Lions 2022 review: More needed despite improved play from linebackers
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Linebackers. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line | Defensive backs. LINEBACKERS. Starters: Alex Anzalone,...
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area
A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
When did the University of Michigan last have a snow day? Santa Ono ignites discussion
ANN ARBOR, MI - It probably comes as no surprise to most that the University of Michigan is open Wednesday. But President Santa Ono is being given a crash course on social media on just how many snow days the Ann Arbor campus has had in recent memory. Ono received...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
