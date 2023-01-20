Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass. Forecast Continues...
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KRQE News 13
Colder air moves in behind latest storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.
KRQE News 13
More snow is on the way for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An impressive storm system dropped precipitation across the state over the past 24 hours, bringing places across the east that haven’t seen much action this winter a healthy amount of snow/rain. The bulk of the system has pushed into Texas/Oklahoma, with just a bit of wraparound moisture across the far southeast as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for Lea and Eddy counties.
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
KRQE News 13
Colder weather continues to move in
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Light snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening. Snow showers will wrap up by 10 pm. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average.
KOAT 7
Strong winter storm exits today with cold temperatures remaining
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Bernalillo County (east of Albuquerque), Torrance County, Guadalupe County, De Baca County, Quay County, Curry County and Roosevelt County until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected across the area under a winter storm warning. Most areas can expect to...
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
Colorado snowpack: Explaining Pueblo’s ‘Precipitation Doughnut Hole’
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Thanks to a series of storms, Colorado’s snowpack is above average this time of the year, and most of Southern Colorado is right where it should be this time of the year, yet one area has fallen short. As of last week, the statewide snowpack is 131% of normal, with our highest […]
How much snow fell around New Mexico? Preliminary snow totals for January 23-24 storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-January storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped six or more inches in several spots around the state. KRQE News 13 meteorologists say isolated snow remains a possibility in the eastern plains through Wednesday. Most of the storm has likely passed. So, here’s the snow totals over the […]
KOAT 7
NMDOT prepares roads and crews for winter storm
A winter storm is bringing strong winds and cold weather to New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area. New Mexico's department of transportation is prepared to respond as the weather impacts road conditions as well. The department expects the storm to continue overnight, bringing snow and ice not just in...
KRQE News 13
Very strong winds expected across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very windy in central New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect through midnight tonight in the middle Rio Grande Valley in Sandoval, Bernalillo and Valencia counties, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected today. A wind advisory will be in effect for Santa Fe down to Placitas and Madrid, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
KRQE News 13
Clouds thicken, winds increase overnight
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills. Winter storm watches are already posted for eastern NM where snow totals will reach 3-5″ with locally higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains of 8-10″. Only lighter snow accumulation is expected over the San Juan Mountains this time with southern NM taking the highest totals. The main feature for the ABQ metro will be the strong canyon wind gusts of 45-55 mph late Monday morning through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the state.
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado
Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
National Weather Service explains "doughnut hole" in Colorado snow coverage
On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) released a satellite image showing the "rare sight" of snow on the ground across most of Colorado, following a snowy last few weeks. The only "hole" on the map where there was no snow was located in and around Pueblo County. According to...
KRQE News 13
Frigid morning, increasing clouds this afternoon
Layer up this morning as temps are brutally cold all over the state! Lows dipped -15 to -20° for Angel Fire and Red River with clear skies and very dry air in place. Low temps are even subfreezing all the way to the Texas border. We’ll eventually reach the lower 40s for the ABQ metro later this afternoon, as we’ll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will also increase ahead of the next winter storm system which will have impacts statewide. We’ll stay dry today with some lighter snow showers beginning overnight for the San Juan Mountains. As of now, the Sacramento Mountains will take the brunt of the storm with potential accumulation over 6″.
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
Comments / 0