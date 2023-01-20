ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City.

The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025.

The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker Research, shows that once the facility is built, the projected economic impact of annual operations is $6.7 million. Also, the projected total economic impact during the facility's construction is $40.8 million.

During construction, the report says 194 direct construction jobs will be created. Once construction is complete, 17 full-time permanent jobs are expected to be made.

As Cathedral City's economic development director, Dr. Stone James helped push COD to build the facility in cathedral city.

"This is really an asset that is going to impact positively impact generations of valley residents," said James. "Our Cathedral City auto center is the largest auto center in eastern Riverside County…It just makes sense to continue building that momentum."

Cathedral City's mayor Rita Lamb siad she expects the city's car dealerships to grow with the new training facility.

"The opportunities for our residents are tremendous," said Lamb. "Between the city staff and the community, they have really voiced their support for this project."

COD said it's currently in the facility's design development phase with construction set to be done by December 2025.

In January 2020 , the school announced plans to build an automotive and advanced transportation facility featuring a modernized lab and classroom in Cathedral City, adjacent to the Cathedral City Auto Center. The automotive classes taught at COD's main campus in Palm Desert were set to all be moved to the new location.

Related Story: ‘Built It Here’ rally in Cathedral City calls on COD to deliver on Roadrunner automotive training center

Friday's review of the economic impact report comes nearly a year after COD considered relocating the automotive training center. In April 2022, residents, businesses, and city officials in Cathedral City rallied together to call on College of the Desert to stick to its plans to build an automotive training center there.

The post Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ .

