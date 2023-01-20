Read full article on original website
After student arrested with gun, parents express safety concerns in DC schools
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was arrested with a gun at his school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police say the man, who is a student at Maya Angelou Public Charter School, was found with a gun while going through security. It highlights a big debate in D.C. about whether the city should […]
Former President Of Arlington Teachers Union Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement
The former president of Arlington’s teachers union has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the union. Ingrid Gant, a Woodbridge resident, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and released on bond, according to a press release from Fairfax County police.
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
DC-area chefs put their skills to use to help Calif. shooting victims
Last weekend’s shooting during a Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, California, left 11 people dead and the nation horrified. This weekend, several D.C.-area chefs are coming together and using their culinary skills to raise funds for the victims and their families. “I think it’s ingrained in Asian...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
At Summit, Bowser Shares ‘Anxiety’ Over Crime And Asks Neighborhood Leaders For Ideas
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday hosted a frank and nuanced summit on crime and public safety in D.C. with dozens of neighborhood officials, noting that while overall rates of violent crime have been declining, guns have become a growing driver of both real incidents and the perception that the city has become more dangerous.
The Best Trivia Nights Around D.C., According To DCist Readers
Longtime host Christian Hunt in the middle of a round of trivia at Highline RxR in Crystal City. Residents of the greater Washington area take trivia night very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it’s become quite common to see local trivia contestants compete on — and even win — Jeopardy! The show recently featured two locals, including Patrick Curran, a Breadsoda Monday night trivia regular who had a short-lived but exciting streak on the show.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Emergency water outage reported in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — DC Water reported an emergency water outage in the 5300 block of C Street in Southeast, D.C. Monday night. Those between 53rd and 54th Street will be impacted, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
