Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Washington Informer

Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery

Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities.       The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The Best Trivia Nights Around D.C., According To DCist Readers

Longtime host Christian Hunt in the middle of a round of trivia at Highline RxR in Crystal City. Residents of the greater Washington area take trivia night very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it’s become quite common to see local trivia contestants compete on — and even win — Jeopardy! The show recently featured two locals, including Patrick Curran, a Breadsoda Monday night trivia regular who had a short-lived but exciting streak on the show.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
NEWARK, NJ
foxbaltimore.com

DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

