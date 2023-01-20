ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY

By Anna Ashcraft
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town of Dunkirk.

The victim has been identified as Evan Zeller, 30, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio. Zeller was reported missing in November 2022 after he went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in the area of Sheffield Lake, OH.

Coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office led to the identification of Zeller.

wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
YourErie

Route 5 closed from Fairview to Girard due to crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township. The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford

The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating stabbing on West 12th and State streets

Erie Police are investigating a reported stabbing in the 1200 block on State Street on Wednesday. Shortly after noon, police were called to that area for reports of a man stabbed in the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Erie Police reportedly took two people […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
ERIE, PA
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

2 Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Erie

Police are holding an east Erie home as a crime scene after the overnight shooting deaths of two people. The first calls came in around 11:30 p.m. for gunfire at a home along E. 28th St. between Perry St. and East Ave. Police told Erie News Now they arrived to...
ERIE, PA
cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
