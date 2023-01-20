Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Related
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany
A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
Powerball is $500M! NY’s Luckiest Lotto Hub is One Hour from Albany
Tonight's Powerball jackpot from the NY Lottery is already over $500 million dollars and that number is growing. If you plan on playing tonight and haven't gotten your tickets- and don't mind traveling a little bit - then this is for you!. We've told you many times to get your...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
20/20 Probes Killing of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Home. On...
New York City Hotel Comes with an Amazing Bathroom Surprise
We spend a lot of time in New York City and my wife is really good at finding nice hotels at a price that won't bust the budget. Our last trip to the city put us in a nice hotel at a decent rate and it even came with history, and a few surprises in the bathroom, of all places.
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when you're doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight
Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
Gov. Hochul Announces A Massive Bailout For Overdue Utility Bills In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that some New York residents and small businesses that have accumulated a huge debt to utility companies will get a major bailout. All New York utility customers will pay for the bailout. The debt relief will benefit 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses in...
Dutchess County Sheriff: Beware Of Increasing ‘Police Donation’ Phone Scams
It feels a little too familiar, another warning coming about another scam that is taking advantage of Hudson Valley residents. This time around the warning has to do with a phone scam involving local police departments or law enforcement agencies. Just a few weeks back, reports came in from the...
Time Is Ticking On New York Knicks Legend at Georgetown
Former New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has worked hard to prepare for his first head coaching opportunity. Since retiring from the NBA, Ewing spent 15 years as an assistant coach for the Wizards, Bobcats (Hornets) and Magic. Finally, in 2017 Ewing's alma mater Georgetown University tabbed him as the head coach of their men's basketball program. It was truly a dream come true for the NBA Hall of Famer. Dreams eventually end.
This Is Why Aaron Rodger Will Be Next New York Jets QB…
NFL experts felt that the New York Jets were an average quarterback from making the playoffs this season. I agree. General manger Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have drastically improved an awful roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Rookie stars, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, are attractive weapons on the offensive side. Is that enough to lure a future Hall of Fame quarterback to Gang Green? Maybe one looking to cash in one more time?
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0