Goshen, NY

104.5 The Team

Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany

A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY

A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when you're doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight

Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
ARLINGTON, NY
104.5 The Team

Time Is Ticking On New York Knicks Legend at Georgetown

Former New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has worked hard to prepare for his first head coaching opportunity. Since retiring from the NBA, Ewing spent 15 years as an assistant coach for the Wizards, Bobcats (Hornets) and Magic. Finally, in 2017 Ewing's alma mater Georgetown University tabbed him as the head coach of their men's basketball program. It was truly a dream come true for the NBA Hall of Famer. Dreams eventually end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

This Is Why Aaron Rodger Will Be Next New York Jets QB…

NFL experts felt that the New York Jets were an average quarterback from making the playoffs this season. I agree. General manger Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have drastically improved an awful roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Rookie stars, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, are attractive weapons on the offensive side. Is that enough to lure a future Hall of Fame quarterback to Gang Green? Maybe one looking to cash in one more time?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

