Provo, UT

KSLTV

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD: Early morning downtown hotel shooting injures 3

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A birthday celebration in a Downtown Salt Lake City hotel ended with a shooting this morning, critically injuring two and giving a third person minor injuries, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of W. 500 South at around 2 a.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting

Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by …. Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …. As the 2023...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: West Jordan PD says missing 7-year-old girl found

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials from the City of West Jordan have confirmed that Amelia Arredondo, 7, has been found. According to Officer Alondra Zavalia with the West Jordan Police Department, authorities received a report of a juvenile, later identified as Arredondo, being abducted from her home at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

