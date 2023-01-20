Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
ABC 4
Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
Taylorsville aggravated rape suspect arrested by Salt Lake City police
The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in an aggravated rape case that occurred in Taylorsville earlier this month.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
Road rage incident leads to vehicle rollover from crash into exit sign
Two drivers of vehicles involved in a road rage incident are now in police custody after one crashed into a sign, rolling the vehicle and causing damage to an uninvolved vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC 4
SLCPD: Early morning downtown hotel shooting injures 3
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A birthday celebration in a Downtown Salt Lake City hotel ended with a shooting this morning, critically injuring two and giving a third person minor injuries, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of W. 500 South at around 2 a.m....
Man in critical condition after being hit by car in crosswalk during ‘do not cross’ light
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after being hit by a car while riding his bike on a crosswalk during a "do not cross" light, according to the Unified Police Dept.
ABC 4
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by …. Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …. As the 2023...
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
ABC 4
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: West Jordan PD says missing 7-year-old girl found
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials from the City of West Jordan have confirmed that Amelia Arredondo, 7, has been found. According to Officer Alondra Zavalia with the West Jordan Police Department, authorities received a report of a juvenile, later identified as Arredondo, being abducted from her home at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
ABC 4
Wilson: Salt Lake County bouncing back from pandemic, but more work still to be done
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson reported success in bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic but noted more work still needs to be done during her 2023 State of The County address. Her speech, delivered live Monday evening from the Viridian Event Center in...
‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase
A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
Man to serve 1-15 years for hit-and-run death of West Jordan boy
The man who killed a 13-year-old boy during a hit-and-run incident in West Jordan last year has been sentenced up to 15 years in prison.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
KSLTV
‘You’re going to see what kind of monster I am,’ fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details...
