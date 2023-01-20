Read full article on original website
klin.com
Red-White Spring Game Tickets Available Soon
Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on January 31st at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public go on-sale beginning February 1st at 10...
klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash & Grab At CBD Shop
Lincoln Police were called to Exotic CBD near Bair Avenue and Superior Sunday night for a burglary. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the caller was contacted by a family member who told him to call 911 because someone was breaking into the store. When officers arrived they found the front glass...
klin.com
Study Finds Lincoln is Nebraska’s Best City to Rent New Apartments
A new study by RentCafe concludes that Lincoln is Nebraska’s best city for finding new apartments in the state. All told, the state capital saw over 4,800 new apartments entering the market since 2012, a 32.6 percent increase in the stock of new apartments in the last 10 years.
klin.com
Shinedown Rocking Out at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 25
Long-running hard rock outfit Shinedown will make concertgoers’ heads bang at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 25. With support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, the band will come to Lincoln as part of their Revolutions Live tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at...
klin.com
KLIN News Anchor/Reporter
KLIN, The Voice of Lincoln and Lincoln, NE’s market leading News/Talk station, is looking for a News Reporter/Anchor. Lincoln, NE is the state capital, county seat for Lancaster County and home of the University Nebraska-Lincoln. The Reporter/Anchor would be part of a live and local, fully staffed news and...
klin.com
Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood
Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
klin.com
People’s City Mission Launching Drug Relapse Prevention Program
Lincoln’s People’s City Mission is launching “Breakout,” a year-long drug relapse prevention program that is designed to make those who need help become self-sufficient. Those who take the course, which is comprised of four classes every quarter, will learn valuable skills pertaining to preventing relapse, paying rent, budgeting, and de-escalating conflict.
klin.com
COVID Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. Last week, the dial moved from elevated yellow to mid-yellow. While it has moved again, the yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community remains moderate.
klin.com
Man Holds On As Thief Takes Off In His SUV
Lincoln Police say a man did everything he could to get his stolen SUV back after it was taken from the Super C store at 501 West A Street just before 9:00 Tuesday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 31 year old victim parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump and went into the store. He told officers the vehicle was off, but the keys were still in the ignition.
klin.com
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
klin.com
Man Cited After Entering Lincoln Middle School
There some anxious moments at Irving Middle School near 22nd and Van Dorn Monday morning. A school resource officer notified staff that a man had entered the school around 7:45 a.m. “The male displayed lethargic behavior leading the reporting party to believe he was under the influence of an unknown...
klin.com
19 Year Old Arrested For Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex
Lincoln Police says a 40 year old man was shot in the foot during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Farm Road Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 20 year old woman who shared an apartment with 19 Year old Larry Harris showed up with two men to help remove items.
klin.com
Multiple Homemade Explosive Devices Found in Vehicle During LPD Stop
Lincoln Police are sorting out the details after several homemade explosive devices were found in two locations Wednesday. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says two devices were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at NW 7th and W. Cornhusker Highway around 1:00 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle for not having license plates.
klin.com
Emmanuel Bandoumel Done for Season
Another Nebraska men’s basketball is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will have season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks. Bandoumel suffered the injury on Saturday at Penn State. In his final season of collegiate eligibility,...
