Lincoln Police say a man did everything he could to get his stolen SUV back after it was taken from the Super C store at 501 West A Street just before 9:00 Tuesday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 31 year old victim parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump and went into the store. He told officers the vehicle was off, but the keys were still in the ignition.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO