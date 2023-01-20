ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Red-White Spring Game Tickets Available Soon

Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on January 31st at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public go on-sale beginning February 1st at 10...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Investigating Smash & Grab At CBD Shop

Lincoln Police were called to Exotic CBD near Bair Avenue and Superior Sunday night for a burglary. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the caller was contacted by a family member who told him to call 911 because someone was breaking into the store. When officers arrived they found the front glass...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shinedown Rocking Out at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 25

Long-running hard rock outfit Shinedown will make concertgoers’ heads bang at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 25. With support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, the band will come to Lincoln as part of their Revolutions Live tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

KLIN News Anchor/Reporter

KLIN, The Voice of Lincoln and Lincoln, NE’s market leading News/Talk station, is looking for a News Reporter/Anchor. Lincoln, NE is the state capital, county seat for Lancaster County and home of the University Nebraska-Lincoln. The Reporter/Anchor would be part of a live and local, fully staffed news and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood

Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

People’s City Mission Launching Drug Relapse Prevention Program

Lincoln’s People’s City Mission is launching “Breakout,” a year-long drug relapse prevention program that is designed to make those who need help become self-sufficient. Those who take the course, which is comprised of four classes every quarter, will learn valuable skills pertaining to preventing relapse, paying rent, budgeting, and de-escalating conflict.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

COVID Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. Last week, the dial moved from elevated yellow to mid-yellow. While it has moved again, the yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community remains moderate.
klin.com

Man Holds On As Thief Takes Off In His SUV

Lincoln Police say a man did everything he could to get his stolen SUV back after it was taken from the Super C store at 501 West A Street just before 9:00 Tuesday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 31 year old victim parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump and went into the store. He told officers the vehicle was off, but the keys were still in the ignition.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Cited After Entering Lincoln Middle School

There some anxious moments at Irving Middle School near 22nd and Van Dorn Monday morning. A school resource officer notified staff that a man had entered the school around 7:45 a.m. “The male displayed lethargic behavior leading the reporting party to believe he was under the influence of an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

19 Year Old Arrested For Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex

Lincoln Police says a 40 year old man was shot in the foot during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Farm Road Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 20 year old woman who shared an apartment with 19 Year old Larry Harris showed up with two men to help remove items.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Multiple Homemade Explosive Devices Found in Vehicle During LPD Stop

Lincoln Police are sorting out the details after several homemade explosive devices were found in two locations Wednesday. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says two devices were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at NW 7th and W. Cornhusker Highway around 1:00 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle for not having license plates.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Emmanuel Bandoumel Done for Season

Another Nebraska men’s basketball is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will have season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks. Bandoumel suffered the injury on Saturday at Penn State. In his final season of collegiate eligibility,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy