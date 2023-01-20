In WAMC exclusive, Healey-appointed Mass. Secretary of Economic Development Hao talks goals, Berkshire connections

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited Greylock Works in North Adams last week for her first stop in Berkshire County after being sworn in earlier this month. She last visited the property in 2016 as Attorney General when it was in the process of being transformed from a former mill building into a mixed-space use facility with restaurants, offices, and businesses. Greylock Works employee Norbert Miller, a lifelong North Adams resident with deep ties to the building, was hard at work on the day of Healey’s return. Miller spoke with WAMC about watching both the building and city transform over the decades, and how he sees the story of North Adams continuing into the future.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO