In WAMC exclusive, Healey-appointed Mass. Secretary of Economic Development Hao talks goals, Berkshire connections

Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
North Adams according to Norbert: A native reflects on his hometown’s changing fortunes
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited Greylock Works in North Adams last week for her first stop in Berkshire County after being sworn in earlier this month. She last visited the property in 2016 as Attorney General when it was in the process of being transformed from a former mill building into a mixed-space use facility with restaurants, offices, and businesses. Greylock Works employee Norbert Miller, a lifelong North Adams resident with deep ties to the building, was hard at work on the day of Healey’s return. Miller spoke with WAMC about watching both the building and city transform over the decades, and how he sees the story of North Adams continuing into the future.
wamc.org
'Green Corps' proposed to pick up litter in Springfield
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is considering a program to provide summer jobs to teenagers who would clean up “high litter areas” of the city. The pitch to create a so-called “Springfield Green Corps” comes from City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Domenic Sarno said his...
wamc.org
As she prepares to run for a second term, Macksey reflects on Healey’s visit to North Adams
Last week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made her first visit to Berkshire County since taking office with a stop in North Adams. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao – who owns a home in Williamstown – Healey announced a major new bond authorization and new Chapter 90 borrowing that will keep money flowing to municipalities. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey was front and center at the event. Macksey is halfway through her first two-year term after becoming the first woman to win the office in 2021. She intends to seek a second term this year. She sat down with WAMC after Healey’s visit to talk about how the Democrat’s policy announcements will impact the city.
wamc.org
1/24/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
wamc.org
Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
wamc.org
New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities
The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
wamc.org
Cybersecurity with Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin 1/25/23
We welcome back cybersecurity experts Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin. Call with your question at 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Jim Hendler is an RPI professor who has advised the Obama White House on IT issues and consulted many governments and private companies on cybersecurity. Robert Griffin is the founding dean...
wamc.org
City delivers report on failed response to Christmas weekend storm to Pittsfield city council
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts delivered a report to the city council last night on its response to the snowstorm that wreaked havoc on roads over Christmas weekend last month. After the storm that overtook the region starting on December 23rd led to over 40 minor collisions across the long...
wamc.org
Stephen Markley to discuss "The Deluge" at Odyssey Bookshop on 1/24
Stephen Markley is the acclaimed author of "Ohio," which NPR called a “masterpiece.” A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Markley’s other books include the memoir "Publish This Book" and the travelogue "Tales of Iceland." Markley’s new novel, "The Deluge," is an American epic charting a...
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-25-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on documents with classified markings discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, according to his attorney. It's just the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive information from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. Dr....
wamc.org
New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda
Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.
wamc.org
Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
wamc.org
Debunking anti-climate change propaganda
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word propaganda means: “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.” The use of propaganda was on display last week at a state Senate hearing on New York’s climate plan.
wamc.org
As Democrats look to alter calendar, poll finds Granite Staters want to keep New Hampshire’s first primary
For as long as anyone can remember, New Hampshire has held the nation’s first primary of the presidential election cycle. But that century-old tradition is in jeopardy now that the Democratic National Committee is looking to shake up the primary calendar, putting more-diverse South Carolina first. The move is...
wamc.org
Marijuana retailers in Springfield see 2023 as a 'hard year'
The five-year old legal marijuana industry in Massachusetts is closing in on $4 billion in total sales, but the boom times may be over. Falling cannabis prices resulting from a big increase in wholesale supply and more retail competition will put pressure on their bottom lines, representatives of marijuana businesses in Springfield told City Councilors earlier this month.
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast
Cloudy and breezy with snow, tapering off this afternoon. Rain and snow in the mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley. Highs in the lower to mid-30s. Most places will see another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day with as much as 4 inches in localized areas, especially in Southern Vermont.
wamc.org
Medical Monday 1/23/23: Cardiology with Dr. Colin Hirst
We welcome Dr. Colin Hirst, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Dr. Hirst practices interventional cardiology and structural heart interventions including coronary artery stent placement; transcatheter heart valve interventions;...
wamc.org
Jury finds Rensselaer County Exec. McLaughlin not guilty of campaign violations
A jury on Wednesday found Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin not guilty of two felony charges related to the use of campaign money while the Republican was in the state Assembly. The New York Attorney General said around the time McLaughlin was elected County Executive in November 2017, he withdrew...
wamc.org
Opening arguments held in Rensselaer County Exec. McLaughlin's trial
The first day of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin’s trial has ended. The Republican has rejected calls to resign after New York Attorney General Tish James alleged he stole thousands of dollars in campaign contributions while serving in the state Assembly in November 2017. McLaughlin, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, has called the two felony charges brought by the AG’s office “nonsense.” James’ office says it "follows the facts of every single case, and the fact here is that Steve McLaughlin was indicted for breaking the law and violating the public’s trust.”
wamc.org
Springfield police, fire announce improved responses to opioid overdose calls
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts has announced stepped up efforts to save the lives of people who overdose on opioids. Using money from drug company lawsuits, Springfield will purchase enough naloxone so that each of the city’s 400 police officers will carry the overdose reversal medicine with them at all times, two rapid-response fire department vehicles containing emergency medical equipment will now be staffed 24/7, and the city’s health department will get a new van in which outreach workers will travel to high drug use areas to persuade people suffering from addiction to get treatment.
Comments / 0