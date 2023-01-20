Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB, Utah — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob...
KSLTV
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic
EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in California near Lunar New Year festival
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Asian American community and elected officials are responding to the shooting that killed ten people in California near the 2023 Lunar New Year festival. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that Utah is mourning and praying for the victims. State Sen. Karen Kwan wrote that...
KSLTV
‘Overwhelming’ response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI, Utah — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman’s plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage-four non-smoking lung cancer. “The response has been overwhelming,” said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. “People testing and asking questions.”
KSLTV
Lt. Gov. and family testify in support of domestic violence bill requiring LAP
SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for family. “Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile. She was only 35 years old when she was murdered,” Kent Mayne said of his daughter, Mandy, during a Senate committee hearing.
KSLTV
UDOT catches a small break with a lull in major snowstorms
SALT LAKE CITY — The lull in the recent snow storms gives Utah’s road crews time to catch a small break and repair equipment. “We’ve had some pretty intense storms and a lot of them this year already,” said John Gleason, Utah’s Department of Transportation spokesman.
KSLTV
Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires
Over a hundred million dollars is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, thanks to federal funding focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer. The focus will be on forest land that impacts homes, businesses, and recreational areas. There have been controlled burns and other efforts to thin the fuel, but rarely with the type of funding coming down to the state.
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, AG intend to sue social media companies for harms to kids
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox along with state Attorney General, Sean Reyes, plans to sue social media companies for the harm they cause to teens, though the specifics and timeline are uncertain. “We know there is an economic incentive that is driving these companies. There is...
KSLTV
Flu, COVID and RSV all trending down for the first time in months, says CDC
SALT LAKE CITY — Major respiratory illnesses are all trending down for the first time since September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is welcome news, especially for Utah families who have had a rough virus season. The Stevens family said they have had so many viruses in and out of their home in the last couple of months that they have lost count.
KSLTV
‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. “The...
KSLTV
Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to oppose the controversial school voucher bill making its way through the Utah Legislature. The board voted 10-5 on Monday to oppose HB215 as it is currently written. “Some of the issues raised by board members include...
