Sanford, FL

Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
newstalkflorida.com

Top 5 Casinos in Florida

Florida may primarily boast a reputation as America’s favorite retirement region. However, something that rarely gets talked about is that the Sunshine State can be considered somewhat of a gambling pioneer of various forms of betting in the country’s South. It was the first territory to legalize greyhound racing and lotteries and the third to allow casinos. Louisiana and Mississippi beat out Florida regarding the latter, but it did introduce card gambling before them.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

The $6.8 Million Majestic Estate Overlooking the Indian River in Merritt Island, Florida is on Market

205 Hacienda Drive Home in Merritt Island, Florida for Sale. 205 Hacienda Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, built on over 22,000 SF of living including the 14,755 SF main residence, pool house/pavilion, guest cottage and caretakers residence. This Home in Merritt Island offers 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with nearly 7,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 205 Hacienda Drive, please contact Stephanie Moss Dandridge (Phone: 321-243-1218) at One Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices surge in Florida

Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
GAINESVILLE, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles

OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Hay and feed prices have risen effecting many horse owners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - PARR is an organization in Ocala that rehomes, rehabilitates, and rescues horses. The group held a fundraiser two weeks ago to pay for items like feed and hay as prices continue to rise. “The feed that’s specifically made to feed in the pasture, a pasture pellet...
OCALA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
mycbs4.com

What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains

Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
FLORIDA STATE

