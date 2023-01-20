Mississippi sheriff: Remains found in Hinds County on Christmas Day identified as Pike County woman missing since October
Officials say the human remains found on Christmas Day in Hinds County are those of a missing Pike County woman.
On Christmas Day, officials found the remains near a water tower on Wynndale Road
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirms that the remains those of Chantel Chante McCray, 29, a McComb woman who was reported missing in October.
McCray’s silver Nissan was found on Wynndale Road on Oct. 23.
The cause of McCray’s death has not yet been determined.
Comments / 4