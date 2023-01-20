ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Mississippi sheriff: Remains found in Hinds County on Christmas Day identified as Pike County woman missing since October

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Officials say the human remains found on Christmas Day in Hinds County are those of a missing Pike County woman.

On Christmas Day, officials found the remains near a water tower on Wynndale Road

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirms that the remains those of Chantel Chante McCray, 29, a McComb woman who was reported missing in October.

McCray’s silver Nissan was found on Wynndale Road on Oct. 23.

The cause of McCray’s death has not yet been determined.

