Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Crypto exchanges keep failing, so why do we still trust Changpeng Zhao?
Cryptocurrency has faced more than its fair share of catastrophes, nearly all of which seemed as though they might end or at least seriously impede the continued growth of the sector. Yet despite the many “teachable moments,” the social layer of crypto refuses to learn its lesson and continues to place its trust in the hands of individuals rather than fully utilize the technologies it claims to support.
CoinTelegraph
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
CoinTelegraph
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum futures and options data reflect investors’ growing confidence in ETH price
The price of Ether (ETH) rallied 16% between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, peaking at $1,680 before facing a 5.4% rejection. Curiously, the same resistance level resulted in a substantial correction in late August and again in early on Nov. 2. From one side, traders are relieved that Ether is...
CoinTelegraph
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
CoinTelegraph
UK gov't is hiring a central bank digital currency lead for Treasury team
HM Treasury in the United Kingdom has begun calling for applicants to lead the central bank digital currency team behind efforts towards a digital pound. In a job posted to LinkedIn on Jan. 24, the U.K. Treasury called for a team lead for its Payments and Fintech Team of roughly 20 people focused exploring on a “potential digital pound”. According to the posting, the CBDC head would determine the “strategic direction” for Treasury’s efforts to develop a digital currency in line with the government’s agenda, as well as analyze potential policy issues for lawmakers.
CoinTelegraph
‘Tremendous time’ to start a blockchain company, says Pantera general partner
Despite depressed crypto prices and recent company collapses, one of the key investors behind crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital believes there’s never been a better time to start a blockchain company. As part of a Jan. 23 post about the year ahead, written by a number of executives at...
CoinTelegraph
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining co-location services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
CoinTelegraph
DCG companies have laid off over 500 employees as contagion spreads
Hundreds of people have lost their jobs at companies owned by crypto venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), as the long crypto winter, made colder by the FTX collapse, continues to affect the sector. Amid the recent layoffs, London-based cryptocurrency exchange Luno announced on Jan. 25 a reduction of...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi to sell $160M in Bitcoin miner-backed loans: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi reportedly has plans to sell off $160 million in loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines as part of bankruptcy proceedings. In a Bloomberg report on Jan. 24, two people “familiar with the matter” claimed that BlockFi started the process of selling off the loans last year.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week
This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
CoinTelegraph
SEC commissioner reiterates ‘the point of crypto’ as market aims for recovery
Hester Peirce, a commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that after a terrible year, industry players need to remember what crypto is really about. In a speech at the Digital Assets at Duke conference, Peirce laid down some lessons to be learned from the issues that the crypto industry had to face last year. According to the commissioner, 2022 was a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year” for both the crypto space and regulators. However, Peirce believed there were valuable takeaways from the series of problems that arose last year. She explained:
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why the MANA and SAND metaverse token rally could end soon
The metaverse hype that began in 2021 dissolved almost entirely by the end of 2022 as the top projects in the space, Decentraland and The Sandbox, lost 95% of their market capitalization. The most prominent reason for the fall was a lack of user growth. Still, the metaverse narrative is...
CoinTelegraph
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to boost DeFi, Cosmos adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain protocol founded in 2018, has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to support developers building on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is backed by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 firms, including Pantera Capital, Kraken Ventures, Jump Crypto, Kucoin Ventures, Delphi Labs, IDG Capital, Gate Labs and Flow Traders. According to Injective, the consortium is the largest assembled within the broader Cosmos ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
CoinTelegraph
EU lawmakers vote for more restrictive capital requirements on banks holding crypto
The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has voted for measures requiring banks holding cryptocurrencies to set aside a punitive amount of capital. In a Jan. 24 notice, the European Parliament announced the committee had voted overwhelmingly in favor of amendments to its Capital Requirements Regulation and...
Comments / 0