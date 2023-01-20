ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCCI.com

General store to replace Ben Franklin store in Winterset

DES MOINES, Iowa — People in Winterset will soon have a brand new place to shop. Dutch Country General Store is scheduled to move into the old Ben Franklin store on the town square in the spring. Dutch Country promises to stock many unique, nostalgic and handmade products. The...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police search for material witness to Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for a material witness to ahomicide earlier this week. Officers issued a warrant for 30-year-old Gustavo Morales. Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wilkins hits game-winning three as Drake tops Indiana State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew an 18-point halftime lead at home Tuesday night, but they had one trick left. Trailing Indiana State 68-67 with a few seconds remaining, Tucker DeVries missed a shot in traffic. The ball was batted back to the top of the key. Senior D.J. Wilkins grabbed the loose ball and drained a clutch three, giving Drake a 70-68 lead. Indiana State had two seconds left but was unable to get a final shot off, giving Drake the dramatic win in front of a packed Knapp Center.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland

ALTOONA, Iowa — A contractor died on Monday at Adventureland, according to the owner of a company that had a crew working at the amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare

GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire damages building in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fire crews in Fort Dodge responded to a fire at a building with several businesses at noon on Tuesday. The fire happened at Central Avenue and 11th Street. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue says that heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge student charged with threat of terrorism

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge student is facing charges Tuesday after police say a potential threat was made involving a gun. Police say that at around 6:30 a.m., officers investigated information about the reported threat at the St. Edmond Catholic School campus. Police say the 16-year-old student,...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA

