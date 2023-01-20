DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew an 18-point halftime lead at home Tuesday night, but they had one trick left. Trailing Indiana State 68-67 with a few seconds remaining, Tucker DeVries missed a shot in traffic. The ball was batted back to the top of the key. Senior D.J. Wilkins grabbed the loose ball and drained a clutch three, giving Drake a 70-68 lead. Indiana State had two seconds left but was unable to get a final shot off, giving Drake the dramatic win in front of a packed Knapp Center.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO