In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
KCCI.com
General store to replace Ben Franklin store in Winterset
DES MOINES, Iowa — People in Winterset will soon have a brand new place to shop. Dutch Country General Store is scheduled to move into the old Ben Franklin store on the town square in the spring. Dutch Country promises to stock many unique, nostalgic and handmade products. The...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
KCCI.com
'He is now more determined than ever': Family of Will Keeps provides an update on his recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family ofWill Keeps says he has a long road to recovery after he was shot inside Starts Right Here, a program that he founded to help at-risk youth. Monday's shooting killed two students and "severely injured" Keeps. The well-known rapper started the program in 2019 with large support from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works recommends replacing thousands of lead pipes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works went before the city council Monday morning to recommend replacing 20,000 of the city's lead pipes. The project comes in at an estimated $200 million. Some home and property owners could be responsible for paying for the replacement. The hope is...
KCCI.com
Police search for material witness to Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for a material witness to ahomicide earlier this week. Officers issued a warrant for 30-year-old Gustavo Morales. Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court Sunday. Police say...
KCCI.com
Wilkins hits game-winning three as Drake tops Indiana State
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew an 18-point halftime lead at home Tuesday night, but they had one trick left. Trailing Indiana State 68-67 with a few seconds remaining, Tucker DeVries missed a shot in traffic. The ball was batted back to the top of the key. Senior D.J. Wilkins grabbed the loose ball and drained a clutch three, giving Drake a 70-68 lead. Indiana State had two seconds left but was unable to get a final shot off, giving Drake the dramatic win in front of a packed Knapp Center.
KCCI.com
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A contractor died on Monday at Adventureland, according to the owner of a company that had a crew working at the amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCCI.com
Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare
GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council approves settlement in racial profiling case
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay to settle a racial profiling case against the police department. The city council approved the settlement Monday in a 4-year-long dispute with Dejuan Haynes. Haynes sued the city in 2018 after police pulled him over and put him...
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
KCCI.com
Investigators say West Des Moines apartment fire likely started around chimney flue barrier in attic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. Firefighters found a small fire in the attic above the second...
KCCI.com
Activist Will Keeps recovering after being shot at Des Moines youth center he founded
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed on Monday that activist and rapper Will Keeps was injured during adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines. The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk...
KCCI.com
Fire damages building in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fire crews in Fort Dodge responded to a fire at a building with several businesses at noon on Tuesday. The fire happened at Central Avenue and 11th Street. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue says that heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of...
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting at Des Moines youth outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused ofkilling two students and seriously injuring a staff member at a Des Moines youth outreach center shot each victim multiple times, according to newly released court documents. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder,...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge student charged with threat of terrorism
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge student is facing charges Tuesday after police say a potential threat was made involving a gun. Police say that at around 6:30 a.m., officers investigated information about the reported threat at the St. Edmond Catholic School campus. Police say the 16-year-old student,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
