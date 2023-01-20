Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Why is crypto pumping? Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss the real reasons behind the recent price pump in the market. Can this lead to a $25,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and beyond, or will some unforeseen event ruin the party? Tune in to find out. We start off this...
CoinTelegraph
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
CoinTelegraph
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
CoinTelegraph
'Victims of Ankr exploit' group unhappy with 50% reimbursement
A group calling itself “Victims of Ankr Exploit” have claimed that its members lost over 13,000 BNB liquid staking coins (over $4 million worth at the time of writing) as a result of the Dec. 2 Ankr exploit, but have not been adequately reimbursed by the Ankr company.
CoinTelegraph
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
CoinTelegraph
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
CoinTelegraph
British authorities split on banning sale of crypto investment products
The policy decision-makers in the United Kingdom are divided on whether the sale, marketing, and distribution of derivatives and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) tied with cryptocurrencies should be prohibited when it comes to retail investors. The Regulatory Policy Committee believes the measure, adopted in 2021, is unjustified under the current circumstances.
CoinTelegraph
SEC commissioner reiterates ‘the point of crypto’ as market aims for recovery
Hester Peirce, a commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that after a terrible year, industry players need to remember what crypto is really about. In a speech at the Digital Assets at Duke conference, Peirce laid down some lessons to be learned from the issues that the crypto industry had to face last year. According to the commissioner, 2022 was a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year” for both the crypto space and regulators. However, Peirce believed there were valuable takeaways from the series of problems that arose last year. She explained:
CoinTelegraph
Enforcement goes on with Bitzlato action: Law Decoded, Jan. 16–23
The good news of the last week is that Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to rebound, making around 10% up from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23. But the worrying trend of crypto companies making headlines due to their troubles with the law has yet to change. The United States Department of...
CoinTelegraph
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining co-location services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
CoinTelegraph
Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
CoinTelegraph
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
CoinTelegraph
Surojit Chatterjee to retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock after departing company
Surojit Chatterjee, the former chief product officer at Coinbase, will officially leave the company on Feb. 3 after reportedly making an estimated $105 million in stock sales. According to disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Chatterjee will also retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock. At the time of publication, Coinbase stock was valued at $54.28 per share, so those shares are worth $13.5 million.
CoinTelegraph
$1.48B in Bitcoin options expire on Friday — Will BTC hold $22K?
Bitcoin (BTC) price faced fierce resistance at $23,000 after an 11% rally on Jan. 20, but that was enough to cause $335 million in liquidations for short positions using futures contracts. The 36% year-to-date gain to $22,500 caused bears to be ill-prepared for the $1.48 billion monthly options expiry on Jan. 27.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Crypto exchanges keep failing, so why do we still trust Changpeng Zhao?
Cryptocurrency has faced more than its fair share of catastrophes, nearly all of which seemed as though they might end or at least seriously impede the continued growth of the sector. Yet despite the many “teachable moments,” the social layer of crypto refuses to learn its lesson and continues to place its trust in the hands of individuals rather than fully utilize the technologies it claims to support.
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph
Judge denies motions from Celsius users seeking to reclaim assets
A judge overseeing bankruptcy proceedings for crypto lending firm Celsius Network has denied motions from three users with different claims on assets stuck since July. In orders filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York on Jan. 25, Judge Martin Glenn denied a motion from Rebecca Gallagher, a Celsius claimant who argued her interest-bearing “Earn” assets on the platform were “her property and not property of the bankruptcy estates” under the control of the debtors. The judge denied similar motions from Celsius account holders Mark Benzaken and Kulpreet Khanuja.
