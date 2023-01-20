ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump dropped his lawsuit against Letitia James a day after a judge fined him $1 million for a frivolous case against Hillary Clinton

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXhXe_0kLnC0Qw00
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, Donald Trump, center, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, right.

Seth Wenig/AP, left; Andrew Harnik/AP, center; Mary Altaffer/AP, right.

  • On Thursday, a judge fined Trump $1 million over his "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.
  • Friday, Trump dropped another lawsuit before the same judge, this one against NY AG Letitia James.
  • US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks had said both cases were filed in 'bad faith.'

A day after a federal judge in Florida hit Donald Trump with a $1 million fine for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the former president dropped another key lawsuit before the same judge, this one targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump's lawyers gave no reason for withdrawing his November suit against James, which had sought dismissal of her $250 million fraud lawsuit against his New York-based real-estate empire, the Trump Organization.

But US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks on Thursday had made it clear he has had enough of Trump's lawsuits in general. He wrote that like the Clinton suit, the James suit "had all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous."

A lawyer representing Trump in his suit against James did not immediately return a request for comment. The New York attorney general's office also did not comment.

Middlebrooks had dismissed Trump's lawsuit against Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and some 30 other perceived political enemies back in September, ruling that Trump's claims that they were all part of a "malicious conspiracy" against him were meritless.

On Thursday, Middlebrooks went further, issuing a scathing rebuke of Trump's legal tactics along with fining Trump and his lawyers for bringing the case.

"A continuing pattern of misuse of the courts by Mr. Trump and his lawyers undermines the rule of law, portrays judges as partisans, and diverts resources from those who have suffered actual legal harm," the judge wrote.

Trump and Alina Habba, his lead attorney in the Clinton case, are liable for $937,989.39 in legal sanctions. Clinton's share of those legal fees will be $171,631.

James' case, which seeks to bar Trump and his family from doing business in the state, now remains on track for an October trial in Manhattan .

In that case, too, a New York state judge recently threatened money sanctions in response to what he called Trump's pattern of "borderline frivolous" litigation.

That judge ultimately decided not to fine Trump, saying in a nine-page, January 6 decision that in denying Trump's motion to dismiss the James lawsuit, the court has "made its point."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 206

Essie Dobbins
4d ago

That's what all Judges need to do. Trump keeps on lying but never bring any proof to court. Trump's biggest problem now, is he can't hide out in the White House, for cover.

Reply(30)
143
dah0001 Jane
4d ago

Its about time, judges put him in his place with all this nonsense. He has been getting away with that stupid stuff for years with no repercussions and noone has stood up and said Enough is Enough!! Hit him where it hurts..in pocket...thats how you shut folks up like Trump. Yaay. You see he dropped that ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit against the AG, he fidnt want to get fined again. Tying the courts up with his nonsense. Today is a good day! 👍 2 for the good guys..

Reply
74
World Without End
5d ago

And everytime he files another frivolous lawsuit hit him with another million dollar sanction. He listens to that lose of money

Reply(7)
92
Related
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden.  Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

835K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy