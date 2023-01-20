Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Related
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
NYC corrections dept. killed Rikers inmate with COVID safety failures, poor medical care: lawsuit
The siblings of a 42-year-old man in a wheelchair who died of COVID-19 at Rikers during the height of the pandemic are suing the city for insufficient safety procedures and negligent medical care.
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
pix11.com
Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons
QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
NBC New York
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Rats on the rise at NYCHA housing: ‘They got bigger’
An unlucky rat in a trap at the Elliott-Chelsea Houses in Manhattan. NYCHA's 335 developments compose a major front in the mayor's war on rats. But pest complaints at the developments are on the rise. [ more › ]
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
National Weather Service: Snow to fall in New York this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have already seen steady snowfall this week and an anticipated storm on Sunday is likely to bring more accumulation. While Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the five boroughs, snow remains unlikely in New York City, according to forecasters.
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
House fire that killed 1 and injured 10 was sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNY says
A man is dead after a late-night house fire was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in New York City, according to officials. According to the FDNY, firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a three-story home in Elmhurst, Queens, just after 11 p.m. on Friday. The second and third floors of the home were on fire.
AG files for recount of election results for 4 Monmouth County towns after issues with voting machines
The towns include Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls.
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
Comments / 0