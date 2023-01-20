ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons

QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
BROOKLYN, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ

