Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
One wounded in Temple shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Temple. Police were called to the 3800 block of South 31st Street at 10:15 a.m. and found the victim who was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police report...
‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank Jugging” victim
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson were arrested on Jan. 20 after they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while firing several rounds in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Evergreen Drive to...
Trial begins for former Temple Police officer charged in Michael Dean’s death
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday marked the start of the Carmen DeCruz trial after several delays. The prosecution questioned 86 potential jurors in day one of the trial, but no jury has been selected just yet. Twelve of them will ultimately be chosen to decide the fate of DeCruz, a former Temple Police officer.
Dash cam video shows moments leading up to Michael Dean’s death on second day of DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On the second day of the Carmen DeCruz trial, the court decided on a jury, the prosecution presented their opening argument, the attorneys introduced evidence and called in witnesses. DeCruz, a former Temple Police officer, is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing Michael Dean, an...
‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco
Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
