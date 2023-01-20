ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Powdery persistence as lake effect snow ramps up through Thursday

The snow track continues in Upper Michigan as a stiff northerly wind steers in lake effect snow Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday -- locally heavy snowfall is possible especially in higher terrain miles downwind from Lake Superior. Snow chances and intensity minimize later Thursday as high pressure rebuilds in the region. Then Friday, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow showers and blustery conditions. Lake effect snow follows after system passage in the weekend, plus the creeping of frigid air steered in by the polar jet stream.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy announces application to renew accreditation with Land Trust Alliance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) recently announced that it is applying to renew its accreditation with the Land Trust Alliance. The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction in land conservation. It is awarded to land trusts meeting the highest national standards for excellence and conservation permanence. A public comment period is now open for folks to voice their comments about UPLC.
WLUC

Prices at the pumps statewide increase 7 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan gas price averages have risen again around the state this week, a total of 7 cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 39 cents more than this time last month, and 13 cents more than this time last year.
DEARBORN, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023

Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI

