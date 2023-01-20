Read full article on original website
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Powdery persistence as lake effect snow ramps up through Thursday
The snow track continues in Upper Michigan as a stiff northerly wind steers in lake effect snow Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday -- locally heavy snowfall is possible especially in higher terrain miles downwind from Lake Superior. Snow chances and intensity minimize later Thursday as high pressure rebuilds in the region. Then Friday, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow showers and blustery conditions. Lake effect snow follows after system passage in the weekend, plus the creeping of frigid air steered in by the polar jet stream.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy announces application to renew accreditation with Land Trust Alliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) recently announced that it is applying to renew its accreditation with the Land Trust Alliance. The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction in land conservation. It is awarded to land trusts meeting the highest national standards for excellence and conservation permanence. A public comment period is now open for folks to voice their comments about UPLC.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Prices at the pumps statewide increase 7 cents
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan gas price averages have risen again around the state this week, a total of 7 cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 39 cents more than this time last month, and 13 cents more than this time last year.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023
Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
