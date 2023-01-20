ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End

A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response to a complaint regarding fraudulent purchases. The victim reported two men purchased two books and a Lego set totaling $1,520.74 using a stolen credit card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Eddie Perry, 33, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, on January 18. Southampton Village Police were called to a Pulaski Street residence where the caller reported damage to a front window and a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. The resident chased a man away who drove ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 26

EAST HAMPTON — A resident of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton contacted Town Police on December 23 to report that his brown leather Valez wallet had been stolen from... more. EAST HAMPTON — A Harbor Drive homeowner reported to East Hampton Town Police on December 31 that her...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Traffic Solution

Traffic on the East End is an ongoing issue that is going to demand creative ideas to ease the throng of vehicles. The biggest problem is probably the morning/evening trade parade that clogs the entrance to the area. The obvious bottleneck is the Shinnecock Canal, with only three options to cross it. Two of those options, the Sunrise Highway and Montauk Highway bridges, are stressed and over capacity.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Ducklings Rule the Pool

On July 4, Peter Zegler found seven newly hatched baby ducklings and their mother paddling about in his swimming pool. Realizing that without access to food or freshwater, the ducklings... more. The Southampton Town Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting 2023 wait list applications for several town marinas: Bay...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Southampton Village Administrator Sues Mayor, Alleges Discrimination

Charlene Kagel-Betts, the Southampton Village administrator, is suing Mayor Jesse Warren and the village itself, alleging that she was subjected to age and gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation... more. A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and ... 25 Jan 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Hometown Heroes Banner Program At Good Ground Park Launched This Week

A visual remembrance is a fitting tribute. That’s how William Hughes, the commander of Westhampton VFW Post 5350, saw it last Veteran’s Day, when Southampton Town Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara introduced... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
School News, January 26, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town

College News Sarah Baylinson of East Hampton was named to the SUNY Cortland dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Leah Masi of East Hampton was named to the SUNY... more. Sag Harbor Students Explore Photography Techniques Sag Harbor Elementary students in the Photography Enrichment Club ... 16 Jan 2023 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY

