Speed Humps For East Hampton? Will One-Way Mill Road Mean Fewer Accidents or More?
East Hampton Village is considering a pilot project that would test the use of speed “humps” — not to be confused with the smaller and more well-known speed “bumps” —... more. East Hampton Town is in line to buy more than an acre of...
27east.com
Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End
A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response to a complaint regarding fraudulent purchases. The victim reported two men purchased two books and a Lego set totaling $1,520.74 using a stolen credit card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Eddie Perry, 33, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, on January 18. Southampton Village Police were called to a Pulaski Street residence where the caller reported damage to a front window and a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. The resident chased a man away who drove ...
27east.com
Endeavoring To Deter Shellfish Poachers, Southampton Town Board Hikes Fines
Local enforcement officials — the harbor master and police — need to focus on preventing poaching in Mecox Bay, Southampton Town Trustee Ann Welker told the Town Board at the... more.
27east.com
Implementation of SpringBoard English Curriculum Already a Hit in Westhampton Beach
Results of a survey of hundreds of Westhampton Beach Middle School students shows 78 percent of learners across sixth, seventh and eighth grade feel more involved in their English classes... more.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 26
EAST HAMPTON — A resident of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton contacted Town Police on December 23 to report that his brown leather Valez wallet had been stolen from... more.
27east.com
Concer Homestead Action Committee Members Express Frustrations at Southampton Village Board Work Session
A discussion of the multi-year delay in approving the application for the proposed Pyrrhus Concer Homestead on Pond Lane grew heated at the Southampton Village Board work session on Tuesday... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response to a...
27east.com
Traffic Solution
Traffic on the East End is an ongoing issue that is going to demand creative ideas to ease the throng of vehicles. The biggest problem is probably the morning/evening trade parade that clogs the entrance to the area. The obvious bottleneck is the Shinnecock Canal, with only three options to cross it. Two of those options, the Sunrise Highway and Montauk Highway bridges, are stressed and over capacity.
27east.com
Overwhelming Support for Steinbeck Purchase Offered at Southampton Town Board Hearing on Use of Community Preservation Fund Revenue
There was unanimous support among the two dozen people who addressed the Southampton Town Board on Tuesday for the expenditure of $11.2 million from the Community Preservation Fund to buy... more.
27east.com
East Hampton Village Non-Resident Permits On Sale Friday For Local Residents
Residents of East Hampton Town who want East Hampton Village beach parking permits for the 2023 season will have a unique opportunity to purchase the stickers at a reduced rate... more. The work on the Community Housing Fund didn't end with the legislation's passage on Election ... 23 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Acrimony Between Trustees and Warren Has Grown; Mayor Says Tensions Are Politically Motivated
Over the past month and a half, acrimony, accusations, discord and dueling narratives have become de rigueur at Southampton Village Board meetings, with the four village trustees, Gina Arresta, Bill... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response to a...
27east.com
Maximum Sentence for Hampton Bays Man in 2020 Murder and Robbery
Alcides Lopez Cambara, the Hampton Bays man convicted last month in the murder and robbery of Sag Harbor resident Marco Grisales, was given the maximum sentence — 25 years to... more.
27east.com
Ducklings Rule the Pool
On July 4, Peter Zegler found seven newly hatched baby ducklings and their mother paddling about in his swimming pool. Realizing that without access to food or freshwater, the ducklings... more. The Southampton Town Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting 2023 wait list applications for several town marinas: Bay...
27east.com
Southampton Village Administrator Sues Mayor, Alleges Discrimination
Charlene Kagel-Betts, the Southampton Village administrator, is suing Mayor Jesse Warren and the village itself, alleging that she was subjected to age and gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation... more.
27east.com
Overwhelming Support To Make LIPA Public Entity at Southampton Hearing
There was overwhelming support for the idea of transforming the Long Island Power Authority into a fully public power authority at a hearing conducted by the State Legislature’s LIPA Commission... more. By Lorna Coppola My daughter Maya and I stopped at a Family Dollar on the way home from...
27east.com
Out of the Darkness: ‘P.S. I Love You Day,’ Coming to Southampton, Shines Light on Mental Health Awareness
On a beautiful spring morning, Joseph DiPalma Jr. dropped off his 14-year-old daughter, Brooke, at Beach Street Middle School in West Islip. “I love you,” he said, like clockwork. It... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response...
27east.com
OLA Awarded $200,000 Grant From Suffolk County Opioid Settlement Fund
Suffolk County has awarded OLA of Eastern Long Island $200,000 a year for three years to work to combat substance use and abuse on Long Island's East End. The support... more. OLA of Eastern Long Island will hold a free, bilingual educational workshop for local parents, "Helping Your Teenager...
27east.com
Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor Nears End of $7.3 Million Renovation Project
Members of Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor gathered remotely earlier this month for a progress report on the top-to-bottom renovation of the synagogue, which began in May 2021 and... more. This year is the year of Hakhel on the Jewish calendar, a time when Jews ... 13 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Hometown Heroes Banner Program At Good Ground Park Launched This Week
A visual remembrance is a fitting tribute. That's how William Hughes, the commander of Westhampton VFW Post 5350, saw it last Veteran's Day, when Southampton Town Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara introduced... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20...
27east.com
Thiele Schools Towns, Stakeholders on Next Steps For Community Housing Fund
The work on the Community Housing Fund didn't end with the legislation's passage on Election Day. In fact, according to State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., now is the time... more.
27east.com
School News, January 26, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town
College News Sarah Baylinson of East Hampton was named to the SUNY Cortland dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Leah Masi of East Hampton was named to the SUNY... more. Sag Harbor Students Explore Photography Techniques Sag Harbor Elementary students in the Photography Enrichment Club ... 16 Jan 2023 by Staff Writer.
