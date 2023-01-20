FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The arrest of a small time fentanyl kingpin last week left officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department satisfied with the catch. After all, they’d been watching Kevin Jones for years and knew at least one of his victims. A couple of Jones’ associates – Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon Rowe, 27, were nabbed the same day in a separate incident, according to officers involved in the investigation. The arrests took 10,000 fake Percocet/deadly fentanyl pills off the streets.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO