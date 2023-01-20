ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
963xke.com

FWPD: Officer acted appropriately in now viral video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is aware of a video showing an FWPD officer “engaged in enforcement action with a traffic violator”. The video has been widely circulated on social media in the past few days. Officials with the FWPD...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Big drug bust won’t end the fentanyl scourge, two Gang Unit officers say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The arrest of a small time fentanyl kingpin last week left officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department satisfied with the catch. After all, they’d been watching Kevin Jones for years and knew at least one of his victims. A couple of Jones’ associates – Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon Rowe, 27, were nabbed the same day in a separate incident, according to officers involved in the investigation. The arrests took 10,000 fake Percocet/deadly fentanyl pills off the streets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One arrested in Sunday shooting

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday around 12:30 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting investigation in the 900 block of Columbia Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to the hospital in non-life threating condition. Homicide detectives developed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD arrest shooting suspect in ‘high-risk- traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested the suspect in an early morning shooting hours after the incident Sunday. According to a release from FWPD, homicide detectives and air units investigated reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to the release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested by FWPD in connection with a 12:30 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Williams faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WOWO News

Man in custody after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police. It started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department went to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard on reports of a domestic disturbance. According to the Journal Gazette, dispatch also had calls from neighbors reporting gunfire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Monroeville man who died in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a Monday morning crash. Police say Jordan Soto, 18, was the passenger in a car that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road around 6:45. He and the...
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver

Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool

A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
CLAYPOOL, IN
wbrc.com

Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning. Just before 11 a.m. police were called to the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Curdes Avenue on the city’s northside. When they arrived, police found a home with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial

LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy