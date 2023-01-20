Time flies, just like baseballs do. And even though it’s still January and cold outside, the High Point Rockers Baseball team is already gearing up for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Rockers announced that manager Jamie Keefe and his coaching staff – the same one that led the Rockers to the Atlantic League’s South Division Championship in 2022 – is returning for the 2023 season.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO