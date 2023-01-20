Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rhinotimes.com
Smith Pickleball Courts Closed To Repair Hurricane Damage
Pickleball is reportedly the fastest growing sport in the country. All six of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s dedicated outdoor pickleball courts at the Smith Active Adult Center will be closed beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 for what is expected to be a week. The Smith pickleball courts are being...
rhinotimes.com
Chamber Of Commerce Announces Leadership Greensboro Award Winners
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of what the chamber calls “Leadership Greensboro’s highest awards.”. The chamber sent out a press release announcing the leaders selected. They are Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James – who’s the winner of the 2022 Denise E. Maleska Leadership Service Award – and four winners of the Leadership Service Medal: Courtney Dabney, Steven Matthews, Skylar Mearing and Jimmi Williams.
rhinotimes.com
Bur-Mil Club To Host Commissioners Retreat Once Again
Before 2020, the Guilford County commissioners used to hold their annual two-day retreats in a wide variety of places. They usually used the event to show off new restaurants, wedding venues and growing colleges like High Point University – and they even held one retreat at a very nice venue in Chapel Hill when former commissioner Bruce Davis was chairman of the board.
rhinotimes.com
Delayed Council Work Session To Consider Short Term Rental Ordinance
The start time of the Greensboro City Council work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 has been postponed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at the Piedmont Triad International Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and President Pro Tem of the state Senate Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) are expected to attend along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and members of the Greensboro City Council.
rhinotimes.com
Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time
In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
rhinotimes.com
Dream Center Campus Is Becoming A Reality
On Monday, Jan. 23, the partners behind a new workforce development project invited members of the community to an afternoon reception that will serve as the kickoff event for the planned mixed-use space that’s meant to promote innovation in higher education among other things. ImpactData – a minority-owned digital...
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
rhinotimes.com
High Point Rockers Gear Up For New Season With Returning Winners
Time flies, just like baseballs do. And even though it’s still January and cold outside, the High Point Rockers Baseball team is already gearing up for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Rockers announced that manager Jamie Keefe and his coaching staff – the same one that led the Rockers to the Atlantic League’s South Division Championship in 2022 – is returning for the 2023 season.
