Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JamBase
Scott Metzger, Russ Lawton & Ray Paczkowski To Turn On LaMP This Spring
LaMP — the supergroup featuring guitarist Scott Metzger (JRAD, WOLF!), drummer Russ Lawton (TAB, Soule Monde) and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski (TAB, Soule Monde) — will unite for four concerts between March 24 and April 1. The trio will perform in New Jersey, New York and Vermont over the course of the run.
JamBase
Watch Final Night Of Neighbor’s Run At Nectar’s FREE This Saturday!
Boston-based jam quartet Neighbor will wrap a three-night run at Nectar’s in Burlington, Vermont with a show on Saturday, January 28. Volume.com will host a FREE livestream of the concert beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Watch Neighbor’s FREE Livestream on Volume.com. With a diverse catalog of hundreds of...
Comments / 0