LaMP — the supergroup featuring guitarist Scott Metzger (JRAD, WOLF!), drummer Russ Lawton (TAB, Soule Monde) and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski (TAB, Soule Monde) — will unite for four concerts between March 24 and April 1. The trio will perform in New Jersey, New York and Vermont over the course of the run.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO