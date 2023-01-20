ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Soy Rebelde’: Mexican pop band RBD to reunite for one final world tour; stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals

Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Useful tips on how to sort through storm debris during cleanup

HOUSTON – The Houston OEM has provided several useful tips on how to separate debris after a severe weather event. Many residents in southeast Houston and Harris County are left to clean up debris after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday afternoon. While many are trying to figure out what to do next, the Houston OEM recommends separating debris into six categories and where to place debris for pick up.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles

HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes

DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
DEER PARK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado

DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
DEER PARK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather

HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
PASADENA, TX

