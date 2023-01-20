‘Soy Rebelde’: Mexican pop band RBD to reunite for one final world tour; stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park

Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
The Evidence Room S2:E1 - A Spring area family slaughtered by an uncle dressed in a delivery uniform
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates’ hit docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The series examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions utilizing unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. We’re starting the second season of...
‘Rodeo all day. Dance all night’: HLSR announces entertainment lineup for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ has announced the live entertainment for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam. This year, The Hideout will be located in the white tent on the west side of NRG Arena and will have entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight starting Feb. 28, 2023, through March 19, 2023.
‘We were terrified’: Houston area Lunar New Year celebrations to continue with added security after mass shooting in California
HOUSTON – The Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Festival takes months of planning. “It was a day full of activities and cultural performances,” Chi-Mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center said. “That was just such a happy day for us, and then when we went home, we got the news.”
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals
Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.
Oh Daddy! How Alex Bregman is juggling daddy duties and hosting the Houston Sports Awards
HOUSTON – It’s a night that celebrates Houston sports and local athletes making a difference in the community -- we’re talking about the 6th annual Houston Sports Awards!. And whether or not you follow Houston sports -- there are a few names everyone knows, like Houston Astros...
$35M ranch on the market in Hempstead; See inside massive, luxurious estate with ‘barndominium,’ hunting lands, ponds, 10-car garage
HEMPSTEAD, Texas – A massive Hempstead estate is on the market for $35,000,000. The Waller County property at 21735 FM 1887 Road includes a four-bedroom, five full and six half-bathroom house, guest house and a whopping 1,408 acres. A guest house on the property has three bedrooms and three...
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
Useful tips on how to sort through storm debris during cleanup
HOUSTON – The Houston OEM has provided several useful tips on how to separate debris after a severe weather event. Many residents in southeast Houston and Harris County are left to clean up debris after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday afternoon. While many are trying to figure out what to do next, the Houston OEM recommends separating debris into six categories and where to place debris for pick up.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles
HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
27 cats transferred to Houston SPCA after Pasadena Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to storm damage
PASADENA, Texas – The Houston SPCA received more than 20 cats from the Pasadena Animal Shelter after Tuesday’s severe weather event. The animal shelter, which was damaged during the tornado that hit the area, unloaded the cats to the Houston area around 10 p.m. The cats were given...
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado
DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather
HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say
PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
Who killed Amber Swiney? Houston police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Jan. 8, officers responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Spur 5 Freeway and found a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned...
More than 26,000 signed up for spot on Houston Public Housing waitlist so far
HOUSTON – The Houston Housing Authority opened applications for a spot on its waitlist for public housing on Jan. 15, 2023, and as of Friday, the agency says more than 26,000 people have submitted applications. “The first day we had over 6,000 applicants. Right now, it has over 26,000....
