seattleschools.org
Family Communication 1/13
Happy New Year! We are so happy to have your students back in the building and learning. This week, all classes have been learning about the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The mission and vision of our school upholds many of his values and students have been making those connections. Our MMM (Monday Morning Message) next week will highlight the learning that is happening in classrooms. If you are in the building, please take time to check out the glass case in our office. Ms. Abby (our librarian) created a beautiful display of books and the BLM (Black Life Matters) principles to learn from. We would love to see pictures if your family gets out on Monday and gives back to the community. Please send them to kmwalter@seattleschools.org to share in our MMM for Tuesday.
High School Open House Opportunities
8th grade families, you may submit a school choice form for your child’s high school directly to the Seattle Public Schools central office between February 1-28: https://www.seattleschools.org/enroll/about-our-schools/school-choice/ If you do not submit a form, you child will be automatically assigned to your attendance area high school: https://www.seattleschools.org/enroll/about-our-schools/ We will be reviewing this information with our 8th grade students in advisory class near the end of January.
Scholar Saturday Feb 4
Semester 1 Scholar Saturday on Feb 4 from 9 a.m. – Noon. Students come to a 3 hour work session to complete projects/make up work/retake quizzes tests and labs in the Career Center via Career Center doors. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Semester 2. Semester 2 Scholar...
Open House for NEW Incoming Kindergarten Families
Please join us for a VIRTUAL Open House on January 31st from 6:30-7:30 PM. This Open House is intended for incoming Kindergarten families or new families who will be attending Kimball for the 2023-2024 school year. Meeting ID: 215 903 089 242. Passcode: qR6dri. Kimball’s new building, located at 3200...
Cleveland After School Help (CASH)
Cleveland After School Help (CASH) Students! Come for an hour after school to get work done, get help from tutors and have snacks too from 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Finish late work and do retakes!. CASH Schedule. Mondays (Feb 6) and Thursdays (Feb 9) Math in 1110. Tuesdays...
School Tour 2/2
We will be having a School Tour February 2nd for interested incoming students for the 23-2024 school year. No RSVP needed . This is a childfree event. Both sessions are the same. Hope to see you there!
8th Grade Choice Night Feb. 15
Franklin High School will be hosting an event for prospective students and families interested in learning more about the programs and class offerings available at FHS. The event will be on Wednesday, February 15 from 6 – 8 p.m. We will begin the night in our Franklin Commons. We...
