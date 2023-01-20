Happy New Year! We are so happy to have your students back in the building and learning. This week, all classes have been learning about the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The mission and vision of our school upholds many of his values and students have been making those connections. Our MMM (Monday Morning Message) next week will highlight the learning that is happening in classrooms. If you are in the building, please take time to check out the glass case in our office. Ms. Abby (our librarian) created a beautiful display of books and the BLM (Black Life Matters) principles to learn from. We would love to see pictures if your family gets out on Monday and gives back to the community. Please send them to kmwalter@seattleschools.org to share in our MMM for Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO