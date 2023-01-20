Read full article on original website
Related
Banks’ Digital Wallet Battle Easier vs Apple Pay, Harder vs PayPal
The banks have two targets in the digital wallet battle — one, Apple Pay, may be easier to “beat.”. PayPal may prove to be a tougher foe. As noted here, America’s biggest banks are banding together to launch a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal.
77% of Consumers See Data Security as Important Facet of Payment Vaults
As many of us live so much of our daily lives online, data security remains top of mind. Eighty percent of consumers have saved their payment details online, whether on merchants’ websites or apps, indicating a willingness to get what we need and have as much of a frictionless experience as possible. Not having to enter personal, card-level and bank-level details over and over again saves time — and cements customer loyalty.
Metaprise Banking Adds B2B Payments Offerings for Small Businesses
Metaprise Banking has introduced new B2B payments offerings for entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide. The New York-based FinTech company now enables freelancers, retailers and other small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to receive payments via different methods, generate online invoices and use payment links to request and receive payments, Metaprise Banking said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Disparate Businesses Find Common Trade Solutions in Interoperability and Real-Time Payments
Operations across international borders inherently add layers of complexity and fees to B2B operations. Yet despite historical speedbumps to global expansion, innovations in real-time payment (RTP) networks and digital-first interoperability solutions are helping businesses of all sizes take the leap into intercontinental commerce. This, as Brazil and Argentina are reportedly...
Dollar General Squares Off Against Amazon, Walmart in Rural Healthcare Pilot
Retail healthcare is reaching deeper into rural America as Dollar General tests the waters in offering affordable care. “We’re excited to pilot new mobile health clinics with services provided by DocGo On-Demand to provide services including annual physicals, acute illness, urgent care needs, vaccinations, and lab testing,” Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, said in an email sent to PYMNTS.
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
Wafi Platform Powers Open Banking Payments for eCommerce Merchants
Wafi has launched a payment processing platform that lets eCommerce merchants accept online bank transfers. The new Wafi.cash provides these businesses with an application programming interface (API) to process bank payments and reduce their payment processing fees, Wafi said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post. “Over the last few...
Cellpoint CEO Says Payments Orchestration Reduces Transaction Turbulence as Air Travel Rebounds
A glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sparked chaos in the airline sector this month. And in an interview with PYMNTS, Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, said the swirling headlines and the aftermath underscore a few truths in the travel industry:. Running an airline is a complex, difficult...
Liquidity Management and Forecasting Are Vital to Retailer and Manufacturer Processes
In the quest for better processes in procurement, accounts payable (AP), and accounts receivable (AR), liquidity is a cornerstone. It’s the subject of “Payments Technology’s Future: Retailers, Manufacturers Seek Better Workflows,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, based on a survey of 250 chief financial officers at retailers and manufacturers regarding their 2023 focus in these areas.
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
Crypto Banks Look to Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Vartana Launches B2B Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana has raised $12 million in a Series A round and launched its B2B sales closing and financing platform. The platform tackles the friction that is involved in handling payment terms during a B2B sale, including the length of time involved in arranging a bank loan and the difficulty involved in assessing credit for vendor trade credit, Vartana said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post.
Deloitte and Marqeta Team to Speed Payment Modernization
Card issuer Marqeta has teamed with consulting firm Deloitte to speed payment modernization. The partnership, announced in a press release Monday (Jan. 23), is aimed at banks, FinTechs and payment providers and combines Deloitte’s payments and consulting expertise with Marqeta’s API-driven card issuing platform. “The future of payments...
J.D. Power Debuts Ordering Tool to Reduce Online Car-Buying Friction
J.D. Power has unveiled an ordering tool to prevent cart abandonment during car shopping. The consumer insights and analytics firm said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 24) that its Online Ordering offering is its first entry into the “Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS)” space, designed to streamline the process of car buying.
PayPal Teams With Bold Commerce to Expand Checkout Experience
PayPal has launched a new integration with eCommerce tech firm Bold Commerce. “PayPal is working with Bold Commerce to bring payments and commerce together as the fintech company moves into the growing headless commerce market,” Bold said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release announcing the collaboration. The integration...
CFOs Prioritize Cash Flow and Procurement Systems in Upgrades
Cash flow and working capital are much on the minds of chief financial officers in 2023, with many turning to specialized systems to manage these functions. Procurement is the most common area receiving retailer and manufacturer investment at present, but change is coming. Retailers are poised to focus more on working capital and credit innovation going forward, while manufacturers are increasing their focus on both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) innovation.
Why Visa Says PayFacs Will Reshape Payments in 2023
Payment facilitation is among the most vital components of monetizing customer relationships — and the role of PayFacs is often misunderstood. In an interview with Karen Webster, Casey Porter, vice president of Merchant Sales and Acquiring at Visa’s Global Acceptance Fast Track, took note of the confusion that’s out there. If you ask five different people what a PayFac is and what it does, you’ll get five different answers.
Coverdash Launches Embedded Business Insurance Solutions
Coverdash has announced the launch of its insurance solutions and the closing of an oversubscribed seed round. The business-focused InsurTech said in a Monday (Jan. 23) blog post that it makes it easier for eCommerce merchants, gig workers and other business owners to buy and manage business insurance. “We have...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0