FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Musher Gears Up for Beargrease Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Two Harbors Musher Colleen Wallin and sled dog Maple joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon this weekend. The Beargrease Marathon starts at 10:00 am Sunday, Jan. 29 at Billy’s Bar in Duluth and will finish around 5:00 pm Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
FOX 21 Online
Chum Food Shelf Program In Need Of Drivers
DULUTH, Minn. — If you need food, just head to the grocery store. For some people it is not that easy. Chum’s food shelf is looking for volunteer drivers to make deliveries every other Thursday between 9.30 am and 12. “The people who get the deliveries are people...
FOX 21 Online
Voting Underway For Top Pets Of Lake Superior Ice Festival
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Lake Superior Ice Festival is coming up this weekend in Superior, which includes crowning the cutest local pets. The Humane Society of Douglas County gets involved with the festival by letting the community enter in their dogs, cats, and other pets to be crowned the “Canine King and Queen,” the “Felines Of The Festival,” and “Lord And Lady Of The Festival.”
FOX 21 Online
New Monthly Program At Cloquet Public Library Involves Dogs
CLOQUET, Minn. — A new monthly event started Monday at the Cloquet Public Library bringing children and dogs closer together. It’s called “Barks and Books” and let’s children go to the library and sit and read to a therapy dog. The program is meant to...
FOX 21 Online
Steppers Dance Show Returns
DULUTH, Minn. – The Steppers Dance Show featuring dancers from a range of teams and studios returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019. About 16 teams attended, showcasing a total of 35 routines. The show was held at Duluth East High School. The dance season started in Oktober...
FOX 21 Online
Voting For 2023 ‘Movies In The Park’ Now Open
DULUTH, Minn. — For those looking ahead to summertime in Duluth, voting is now open for this year’s Movies in the Park. Downtown Duluth says you can vote by going on to their Facebook page and liking your top 8 movie choices. This year there are 13 options to choose from.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Clyde Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – “People have been asking, “When’s the beer going to come? When’s the beer going to come?” for the last almost two years. So, the day is finally here,” Clyde Brewing Head Brewer, Dale Kleinschmidt says. Clyde Brewing officially opened its...
FOX 21 Online
Simply Ballroom Hosts Art Showing
DULUTH, Minn.– Simply Ballroom in Lincoln Park hosted their first art showing of the year. Since the opening of the dance studio in October, every month they welcome artists from across the Northland to display their art. This month featured artists are from Duluth’s TBI Residential and Community Services,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Duluth Northern Stars Hold Off Moose Lake Area 2-1
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would grab their 10th win of the season on Monday, defeating Moose Lake Area 2 to 1. Duluth was led by Grace Karakas, who had two goals in the victory. The Northern Stars (10-6-3) will host Superior on Tuesday. Moose Lake (11-7-1) will look...
FOX 21 Online
1st Time Cider Event Held at the DECC
DULUTH, Minn. –The first Cidery in Duluth was Duluth Cider which opened back in 2018. Since then, Duluthians have grown fond of Cider culture. With the DECC hosting Cider North on Saturday, 13 different Minnesota Brewed Cider Companies set up shop at the Harborside Ballroom. But what is Cider?
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Fire Dept. Credits Passerby For Quick Actions In Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is crediting a passerby for alerting tenants that their building was on fire. It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on the 2400-block of West Fourth Street. Dan Kingsley told FOX 231 he was at a stoplight and saw smoke rising in the...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
FOX 21 Online
95 KQDS Races Small Dogs at Earth Rider Brewery
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Every year the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon brings in sled dog riders from around the world. But here at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, one radio station looks to see who is top dog on a smaller scale. This year, 95 KQDS invited small dogs...
FOX 21 Online
#6 UMD Women’s Hockey to Host #3 Minnesota in Top Ten Tilt
DULUTH, Minn.- Amsoil Arena will be the place to be this weekend for some big time hockey games. First up, the 6th ranked UMD women’s team welcomes in 3rd ranked Minnesota. It’s a series with serious playoff implications. Something will have to give as UMD has an unbeaten nine game streak while Minnesota boasts a 10 game winning streak.
FOX 21 Online
Question To Duluth City Councilors: Are You Running For Mayor?
DULUTH, Minn. – As a third candidate says he’s running for Duluth’s next mayor, FOX 21 is confirming if anyone on the Duluth city council – current and former – is up for the challenge. Over the past week, we’ve heard back from all but...
FOX 21 Online
Shuster & Giuliani Named Co-Owners for Duluth FC
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC has new co-owners and they are familiar faces to the area. Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and businessman Alex Giuliani, who’s been involved in higher business projects such as Pier B and Clyde Iron Works are now running the team. The duo will take over...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
FOX 21 Online
State Abortion Battle Moves to the Northland
Duluth, Minn. — It’s an issue that has many people upset, no matter which side you are on. Abortion is the number one issue, at this point in the Minnesota Legislature’s’ current session. Up to his point, much of the action on these bills has taken place in St. Paul, Now, the action has turned to the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
Hayward Wolfpack FC Now Known as Superior City FC After Move to Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hayward Wolfpack football club is making quite a few changes before the 2023 season. Not only are they moving, but they also have a new name. The team will now call Superior home and will be named Superior City FC. However, the Wolfpack nickname will remain. Superior...
