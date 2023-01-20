Read full article on original website
Telegraph Herald Continues to have Delivery Issues
The Telegraph Herald continues to have deliverability issues from last week. They posted an update on their Facebook page saying they are continuing to experience significant technical issues with their mailing system software, which is affecting mail delivery of the Telegraph Herald. This is a temporary situation that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. If subscribers live outside the city of Dubuque, and receive their newspaper through the US Postal Service, they probably did not receive their paper. They are keeping their online site free to access during this time.
County Recorder Position Needs To Be Filled
Dubuque County supervisors on Monday agreed to hear from residents interested in filling the vacant county recorder position at an upcoming meeting pm Monday, January 30th after being told of the possible consequences of not filling the seat. In November, then-County Recorder John Murphy was reelected handily over independent candidate Keith Lucy. But he resigned effective Jan. 3 to become CEO of Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa. Longtime Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy has been serving as interim recorder. County Auditor Kevin Dragotto mentioned that the recorder position could be eliminated and its duties folded into his office or that of the county treasurer. That process has to be started by a citizen petition.
Fire at Loras Boulevard Residence in Dubuque
No injuries were reported following a fire Tuesday afternoon along Loras Boulevard. Dubuque fire crews were called to a three-story multi-family residence just before 4 o’clock. Officials say the fire was located on the 3rd floor of the building. Crews helped evacuate five people who were inside the home. Fire department officials say they were unable to find any operational smoke detectors in the building. The fire is being investigated by the Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office and is believed to be accidental.
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
Fire At Dubuque Apartment Building
A Dubuque apartment building had minor damage as a result of a fire Sunday morning. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. to a three story apartment building on Rhomberg Avenue. A report says the fire occurred in a bedroom on the third floor and was contained to that room. Reports say firefighters extinguished the blaze within seven minutes of their arrival. The only damage was to a window which will need replacing. No injuries were reported.
Latest Update On Ronald Henry
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued another update on 34 year old Ronald Henry of rural Platteville, who has been missing since December 7th. On January 14th, Search Teams of Wisconsin and with the assistance of Lancaster, Platteville, Dickeyville, Cuba City, Livingston, and Montfort Fire Departments, searched nearly 2,500 additional acres of land. Officials have conducted several other area/drone/K9 searches, conducted nearly 50 interviews, obtained and reviewed hours of surveillance and security videos, executed multiple search warrants, and obtained several cell phone transactions. The investigation is still active however, Sheriff’s department officials are beginning to run out of credible leads. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.
Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque
A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
