Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.

TWAIN HARTE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO