Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Government Technology
Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime
(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
westsideconnect.com
Puppies left in Gustine
The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
KTVU FOX 2
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
mymotherlode.com
Brawl Between Two Women Results In One Arrest
Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
