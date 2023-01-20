ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

New downtown tavern pays homage to Rockford’s history

ROCKFORD — A new tavern coming to the city’s downtown is a nostalgia-inducing throwback to the neighborhood pubs of yesteryear. Wood & Brick Tavern is a project from a pair of tradesmen who used their woodworking and brick masonry skills to rejuvenate a decades old neighborhood bar while keeping its historic character intact.
ROCKFORD, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for January 25, 2023

Annelise Jenkins, 19, Quincy for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. Kailey Goodwin, 18, Quincy for Fail to Reduce Speed. PTC. Toni M. Knuffman (44) Quincy for Financial Exploitation of Elderly/Disabled. Lodged. Gretchen D. Goewey 29 Quincy reports her bag containing US currency was stolen from her vehicle at 1801 Broadway...
QUINCY, IL
Q985

City of Rockford Declares Snow Emergency: What You Need to Know

The City of Rockford has declared a citywide snow emergency, effective today, January 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM. This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 25, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
WIFR

Sunday fire leaves Rockford’s 15th and Chris Restaurant with $100k in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the 15th and Chris Restaurant on 15th Ave. in Rockford., leaving $100,000 in damages. Officials say several calls came in to dispatchers with reports of flames coming out of the burger joint on Rockford’s south side. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire pushing from the rear door of the structure, which was not open to business at the time.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy