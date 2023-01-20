Read full article on original website
'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Heather Altman Is Game for a 15th Season (EXCLUSIVE)
Reality star Heather Altman has been in the real estate industry for 20 years and counting, and she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. The Million Dollar Listing LA star was recently promoted to CEO of the Altman Brothers, a storyline that is featured on the 14th season of the popular reality TV series.
Jonah Hill Meets the Parents in Netflix's 'You People' — Is It Based on a True Story?
Opposites attract, right? Well, sometimes. In Kenya Barris's new Netflix comedy You People, two 30-something singles fall in love after experiencing an Uber-driver mixup-turned-meet-cute. Ezra (Jonah Hill), a white Jewish man, and Amira (Lauren London), a Black Muslim woman, embark on a spontaneous romance before the former inevitably proposes. Article...
Who Is Fenton in Netflix's 'That '90s Show'? He Has a Messy History With an OG 'That '70s Show' Character
It's been almost 20 years since viewers have witnessed a relatable gang of rambunctious teens sit in a circle and smoke to their hearts' content. Somewhat ambiguous basement circle scenes are undeniably some of the best That '70s Show has to offer. Now, in 2023, viewers are welcomed back into...
Maxwell Acee Donovan Talks Grandfather's Influence on His 'That '90s Show' Role (EXCLUSIVE)
A new generation of Point Place, Wis., teens have thrust themselves into the lives of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), taking over their familiar homey basement in the process. See, the kids are still hangin' out, down the street, in the reboot of That '70s Show, a new Netflix series, That '90s Show.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
There's Quite an Interesting History Behind Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Who Is Melissa Rauch's Husband? He Plays a Significant Role in the 'Night Court' Reboot
Actor and comedian Melissa Rauch, who is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, makes her TV return in the new Night Court reboot. The highly anticipated series is a revival of the original series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. Melissa plays...
Khloé Kardashian Honors Tristan Thompson’s “Warrior Mommy” in a Heartfelt Instagram Post
Ever since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating for the first time in 2016, Kardashian-Jenner stans have watched the couple’s turbulent relationship from afar. During their time together, they’ve endured multiple cheating scandals on Tristan’s part, two kids, and Khloé reportedly learning with the rest of the...
Inside 'Love After Lockup' Star Gabby's Criminal Charges and What They Mean for Her Future
Although Gabby Nieves and Chris Walker have been part of Love After Lockup for some time now, it was always Chris whose criminal record stood in the way of the pair truly having a happily ever after. Now, though, Gabby's charges on Love After Lockup threaten their future since she may face jail time herself.
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets
In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Why Hasn't Jane Tennant's Daughter Been on 'NCIS: Hawaii' This Season? Here's What We Know
Season 2 of CBS’s hit show NCIS: Hawai'i continues to captivate fans of the NCIS universe. The series follows a team of naval criminal investigators who operate in Hawaii. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge. In Season 1 of the crime-fighting drama, we were...
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
We Already Love Trevor on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Because He's Giving Us a 'Suits' Reunion
It isn't a spoiler to say that Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star is starting Season 4 off in a massive way, because viewers know that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's first responder drama always does things as big as possible. However, the biggest news in the Jan. 24 season premiere isn't the massive disaster that the 126 has to deal with — it's an amazing bit of casting news!
'Street Outlaws' Star AZN Is Allegedly in a Relationship, but It's Complicated
It's been almost a decade since Street Outlaws premiered on the Discovery Channel. Since its inception, the show, which explores the exhilarating world of street racing in Oklahoma City, has become a cult-like phenomenon. It's become so popular that several spinoff shows such as Street Outlaws: Memphis and Street Outlaws:...
Attention 'Bachelor' Nation! Patrick Warburton Is Coming Back for More (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. We understand that Zach Shallcross is the current star of The Bachelor, but there's really only one person we want to see on his season and his name is Patrick Warburton. If you recall, the 58-year-old actor, who's best known for starring as David Puddy on Seinfeld and Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove, is Zach's maternal uncle.
Alexander Skarsgård Has Dated Various A-Listers, so Who Is His Main Squeeze?
HBO’s hit drama series Succession is quite popular among TV viewers. With fans following the Roy family’s fight for control over a media conglomerate, many have found themselves glued to their screens due to Alexander Skarsgård, who joined the show in Season 3 as insufferable tech mogul Lukas Matsson.
'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the...
