In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.

2 DAYS AGO