Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Smith Pickleball Courts Closed To Repair Hurricane Damage

Pickleball is reportedly the fastest growing sport in the country. All six of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s dedicated outdoor pickleball courts at the Smith Active Adult Center will be closed beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 for what is expected to be a week. The Smith pickleball courts are being...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. Video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm, until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
FOX8 News

Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time

In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Delayed Council Work Session To Consider Short Term Rental Ordinance

The start time of the Greensboro City Council work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 has been postponed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at the Piedmont Triad International Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and President Pro Tem of the state Senate Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) are expected to attend along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and members of the Greensboro City Council.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Bur-Mil Club To Host Commissioners Retreat Once Again

Before 2020, the Guilford County commissioners used to hold their annual two-day retreats in a wide variety of places. They usually used the event to show off new restaurants, wedding venues and growing colleges like High Point University – and they even held one retreat at a very nice venue in Chapel Hill when former commissioner Bruce Davis was chairman of the board.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

School resource officers coming to Davidson County schools

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP ) — School resource officers will soon walk the halls of elementary schools in one Piedmont Triad school district. On Monday night, Davidson County commissioners approved the money to hire seven additional SROs.  The goal is to get them in schools before this semester ends. The sheriff just has to get people […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
GREENSBORO, NC

