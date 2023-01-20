Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Smith Pickleball Courts Closed To Repair Hurricane Damage
Pickleball is reportedly the fastest growing sport in the country. All six of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s dedicated outdoor pickleball courts at the Smith Active Adult Center will be closed beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 for what is expected to be a week. The Smith pickleball courts are being...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. Video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm, until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was […]
rhinotimes.com
Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time
In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
rhinotimes.com
Delayed Council Work Session To Consider Short Term Rental Ordinance
The start time of the Greensboro City Council work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 has been postponed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at the Piedmont Triad International Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and President Pro Tem of the state Senate Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) are expected to attend along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and members of the Greensboro City Council.
WXII 12
'A really great day for the Triad:' Greensboro Urban Loop officially open to traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Greensboro Urban Loop opening. The final 4-mile stretch of the 49-mile loop on interstate Interstate 840 is complete. “This is absolutely wonderful. This has been 56 years in the making," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
rhinotimes.com
Bur-Mil Club To Host Commissioners Retreat Once Again
Before 2020, the Guilford County commissioners used to hold their annual two-day retreats in a wide variety of places. They usually used the event to show off new restaurants, wedding venues and growing colleges like High Point University – and they even held one retreat at a very nice venue in Chapel Hill when former commissioner Bruce Davis was chairman of the board.
Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
School resource officers coming to Davidson County schools
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP ) — School resource officers will soon walk the halls of elementary schools in one Piedmont Triad school district. On Monday night, Davidson County commissioners approved the money to hire seven additional SROs. The goal is to get them in schools before this semester ends. The sheriff just has to get people […]
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
WXII 12
Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
wfmynews2.com
Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
Comments / 1