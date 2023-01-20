Read full article on original website
Valerie
3d ago
Pay those people their money. Why in the hell you can’t pay upfront for your products. They are always involved in foolishness-pure scammers!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
defendernetwork.com
Turkey Leg Hut owners respond to $1.3 mil lawsuit
They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
fox26houston.com
Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for more than $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit...
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
'High-heeled hijacker' accused of robbing 4 Galleria-area businesses faced judge in court Monday
Lisa Coleman appeared before a judge Monday, and if she makes bond, part of the conditions include 24-hour house arrest. But for now, she's in custody on multiple bonds totaling more than $300,000.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Fight continues against SB 147, bill prohibiting citizens from 4 countries from buying land in Texas
While the author of the bill promises narrowed language, the thought of banning land-buys to those from four specific country continues to fire up opposition.
tourcounsel.com
Center at Post Oak | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Center at Post Oak is a shopping center with luxury stores, a wide variety of restaurants, jewelry boutiques, department stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shoppers: Nordstrom Rack, Marshall &HomeGoods, Old Navy, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Dress republic. Restaurants: Grand Lux Café, Moxies Houston Restaurant, Snooze, an AM...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
houstonpublicmedia.org
Judge revokes bond for woman accused of desecrating Houston synagogue Congregation Emanu El
A woman accused of breaking into a Houston synagogue and desecrating items at the pulpit – and then making a startling appearance at the congregation nearly a week later – had her bond revoked by a judge Monday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Houston...
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during severe weather
Severe weather has left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
Comments / 28