Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’
Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse football team is expected to hire Travis Fisher, a former Nebraska assistant coach with nearly a decade of NFL experience, to coach its defensive backs next season, according to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Thamel reported, via anonymous sources, that Fisher has agreed...
Syracuse comes up short in 72-68 loss to North Carolina, with more last-minute drama
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Opportunity knocked, but the Syracuse Orange wasn’t able to answer. Syracuse came up short in a 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, missing out on an opportunity for a much-needed win over a quality opponent. North Carolina scored the game’s last six points,...
See: Nick Monroe’s contract at Minnesota. How much is the ex-SU safeties coach earning?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football safeties coach and top recruiter Nick Monroe signed a two-year contract for his new role with Minnesota. Syracuse.com acquired Monroe’s contract with the university Wednesday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed last week.
Syracuse had another top ACC team on the ropes. Then came a blur of whistles and consequential plays
Syracuse, N.Y. – It was right there. For the second time in eight days, Syracuse had a top ACC team teetering on the ropes.
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
Late Syracuse mistakes, big free-throw disparity get North Carolina win (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse and North Carolina met in the JMA Wireless Dome late Tuesday night. The Orange had a chance to make some national noise.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will attend Syracuse-UNC basketball game
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will watch the Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game in the JMA Dome on Tuesday night, completing a special welcome for SU recruit Elijah Moore. The rappers will be guests in the seats of Adam Weitsman, Syracuse’s most high-profile...
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. North Carolina
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Hustle play goes wrong for Joe Girard, as UNC earns last-minute win: (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team will host North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Dome. The game will air locally on ESPN. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina to see the latest updates. Final: That’s going to be it. Story...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. North Carolina
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UNC_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late Syracuse mistakes,...
Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Syracuse’s late-game issues continue in loss to North Carolina: ‘It’s a bad feeling’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The locker room is quiet. Managers do their jobs in silence. A few players talk in hushed tones. The post-game scene has become all too common for the Syracuse Orange this season.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
Baldwinsville beats Syracuse in boys swimming matchup (150 photos)
Baldwinsville won eight of the 12 events to dunk Syracuse-Westhill, 104-76, in the swimming pool in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division matchup on Tuesday. “It was a very fun and exciting meet,” Baldwinsville coach Chris Ludden said. “Our swimmers keep improving. It’s great.”
High school roundup: Syracuse boys hockey tops Mohawk Valley for sixth win in nine games
The Syracuse varsity boys hockey team has been on a roll following a slow start to its 2022-23 campaign. After the Cougars went 0-6 in the first handful of games this season, they’ve gone 6-3 since then. This includes a 3-0 victory over Mohawk Valley Tuesday evening.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Tuesday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
