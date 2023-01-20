ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’

Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Syracuse.com

ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites

Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. North Carolina

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UNC_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late Syracuse mistakes,...
Syracuse.com

Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

