Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO