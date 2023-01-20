Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Report: Braves play-by-play broadcaster leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals
ATLANTA — A man who has been one of the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
