An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
Elon Musk Says No Copper Production Change Needed In Green Energy Push — But This Metal's Refining Needs To Rise 'Dramatically'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says no change in copper production is “required for the transition to sustainable energy.”. What Happened: Musk made the comments on Twitter on Sunday in response to a post that said that for “green technologies to scale up, the world needs to double ANNUAL copper production.”
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
Inside Google's all-hands meeting: Layoffs shatter the company's aura of stability and abundance.
The internet giant announced 12,000 jobs cuts last week. On Monday, it held a townhall meeting with employees. Here's what happened.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Metaverse set to become as significant as smartphone today, says Meta executive
Despite significant losses inside its dedicated division, Metaverse executives remain optimistic regarding the Metaverse’s future. Chris Cox, the chief product officer of the social network, is confident that in the next few years, the Metaverse will eclipse the significance of smartphones. Metaverse Vs. Smartphones. As more and more firms...
Davos 2023: What To Know About WEF's Digital ID Initiative To Reduce Poverty, Increase Global Productivity
The World Economic Forum, which is often referred to as WEF, is a Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, among other areas, on tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world. The 2023 annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland,...
Microsoft announces big layoffs that will affect 10,000 employees
Microsoft is announcing big job cuts today, affecting 10,000 employees. In a memo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the company will be “making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3.”. More than 800 employees have been...
Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and others urge Supreme Court not to allow lawsuits against tech algorithms
A wide range of businesses, internet users, academics and even human rights experts defended Big Tech's liability shield Thursday in a pivotal Supreme Court case about YouTube algorithms, with some arguing that excluding AI-driven recommendation engines from federal legal protections would cause sweeping changes to the open internet.
