Seahawks safety Jamal Adams still has long recovery ahead

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks were without safety Jamal Adams for the majority of the season after he tore his quadriceps tendon against the Denver Broncos in the first game of the year.

The hope is he’ll be back in the saddle in time to start the 2023 campaign.

“Jamal was with us here this weekend, and he’s finally started to move,” coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He’s up on his feet, he’s on the treadmill and those things getting started. It’s still a long recovery for him. We’ll go into the summer with him still getting back. We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes, but that’s not one where he’s going to bounce back and be ready next month or something like that. It’s going to take him a while.”

Adams has suffered multiple injuries over the last couple of seasons and hasn’t been able to realize his full potential in Seattle.

“The last two years it did affect us, because we had we had a real plan of how we wanted to utilize him,” Carroll said of the Seahawks’ defense. “He’s a terrific ballplayer, he would be a big factor, and the design of the scheme was all set up with that in mind. But I’m not blaming anything on that; we’ll take advantage of it when we have him again, and he’ll make the most of it.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

