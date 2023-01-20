Burger Week returns to Owensboro for 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Visit Owensboro, in partnership with the city of Owensboro, has announced the return of Burger Week on March 3 through 11.

Officials say Owensboro Burger Week showcases signature burgers from restaurants throughout Owensboro and the county. A news release says any Daviess County restaurant can participate, and several have already come on board. Visit Owensboro notes after receiving feedback from customers and participating restaurants, this year’s event will extend to nine full days, as opposed to five.

The news release says during Owensboro Burger Week, each participating restaurant will sell a burger of their choosing for $7 plus tax. A tasting panel will judge all the burgers from each of the participating restaurants throughout the week without knowing which restaurant the burger came from. Judges will tally all of the scores to select an overall winner who will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the Burger of the Year.

Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Public Events Director, said, “Burger Week is an event that has exploded in popularity quicker than any of us expected. The City is excited to work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau again this year for this mouth-watering event for the community, which benefits so many of our local restaurants.”

For more information and a map of the restaurants, check out this website . If anyone has a restaurant and would like to enter the event, please email Katelyn Weaver at cvb@visitowensboro to enter by February 16.

