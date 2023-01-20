Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOUB
Recent graduate is living out her professional sports videography dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Eileen Eidelberg came to Ohio University in 2018 from Herndon, Virginia, she knew she wanted to study communications and was interested in being involved in sports. “My dad was an Ohio University graduate, and I attended the High School Media Workshop at Ohio University in...
WOUB
Vikings and Spartans Boys Tie for the Top, Athens Girls Hold the Top of TVC-Ohio Standings
T1. Alexander Spartans | 11-5 (5-2) Oh, how the tables have turned. After beating Vinton County at home, the Alexander Spartans have worked their way up the standings into a tie for first place. With five in-conference games remaining, including two this week, the Spartans have a chance to continue their run.
WOUB
Federal Hocking girls keep on rolling with win over Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WOUB) – The Federal Hocking girls basketball team (10-8) has reached new heights after winning their hard fought matchup against Belpre (3-15) on Monday night. Breaking their three game losing streak, the Lady Lancers pulled away with a 53-50 win. The game came down to the final second when the Lancers went into high gear. When it came to making shots, the team surpassed the scoring slump in the early minutes of the game.
WOUB
Meigs Lady Marauders travel to Athens and upset the Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)— The Meigs Lady Marauders traveled to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The first quarter was all Ella Chapman as she had 8 points to lead Athens to a 17 to 13 first quarter lead. Athens started the second quarter hot taking an early 29-15...
WOUB
Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
WOUB
Eastern Eagles boys fly high with pivotal win over South Gallia
CROWN CITY (WOUB)– New week, new look, and these aren’t the same old Eagles. Eastern rolled into Crown City and left with a 51-46 win over South Gallia that sends a clear message to the rest of the TVC as the playoffs approach – don’t mess with us.
WOUB
Waterford Lady Wildcats upset South Gallia to shake up TVC-Hocking
Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.
WOUB
Waterford Wildcats boys roll by with win over Southern Tornadoes.
The Waterford Wildcats are back in the Cooper as they were looking to end their 2-game losing streak against the Southern Tornadoes. The last time they met, Waterford dominated the game winning 60-19. For the Wildcats, the shots started out slow in the first quarter as both teams were struggling...
WOUB
Trimble Lady Tomcats snap losing streak with win over Southern Tornadoes
The Trimble Lady Tomcats snapped their three game losing skid on Friday night when they welcomed the Southern Tornadoes into town. The Tomcats defeated the Tornadoes by a score of 47-39 to improve to 4-11 on the season. Despite having just seven players on their bench, the Tomcats through the...
