WOUB

Federal Hocking girls keep on rolling with win over Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WOUB) – The Federal Hocking girls basketball team (10-8) has reached new heights after winning their hard fought matchup against Belpre (3-15) on Monday night. Breaking their three game losing streak, the Lady Lancers pulled away with a 53-50 win. The game came down to the final second when the Lancers went into high gear. When it came to making shots, the team surpassed the scoring slump in the early minutes of the game.
BELPRE, OH
WOUB

Meigs Lady Marauders travel to Athens and upset the Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)— The Meigs Lady Marauders traveled to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The first quarter was all Ella Chapman as she had 8 points to lead Athens to a 17 to 13 first quarter lead. Athens started the second quarter hot taking an early 29-15...
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Waterford Lady Wildcats upset South Gallia to shake up TVC-Hocking

Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.
WATERFORD, OH
WOUB

Waterford Wildcats boys roll by with win over Southern Tornadoes.

The Waterford Wildcats are back in the Cooper as they were looking to end their 2-game losing streak against the Southern Tornadoes. The last time they met, Waterford dominated the game winning 60-19. For the Wildcats, the shots started out slow in the first quarter as both teams were struggling...
WATERFORD, OH

