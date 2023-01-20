Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Council Continues Pondering Work with Retail Consultant
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met in a Committee of the Whole setting on Monday to continue its consideration of teaming up with an outside consultant to help grow the local retail base. Austin Farmer from The Retail Coach joined the meeting to help make a case...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Irene Halverson, 100, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 100-year-old Irene Halverson of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mary Payton, 98, of Emmetsburg
Services for 98-year-old Mary Payton of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Kicks Off Celebrations of National Lutheran Schools Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A celebration for National Lutheran Schools Week is underway at Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer. IGLLS Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News the celebration will include an opportunity for the 94 students in kindergarten through sixth grade to learn about another culture. The public...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jean Paulsen, 87, of Emmetsburg Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 87-year-old Jean Paulsen of Emmetsburg, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, January 27th, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dorothy Bohnenkamp, 100, of Lake View
Services for 100-year-old Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View will be Friday, January 27th, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Friday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City is in charge of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Robert “Bob” Hemann, 90, of Emmetsburg
Services for 90-year-old Robert “Bob” Hemann of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 26th, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial taking place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jean Westfall, 84, of Emmetsburg
Services for 84-year-old Jean Westfall of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, January 25th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at South Walnut Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dorothy “Jan” Cast, 88, of West Bend
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dorothy “Jan” Cast of West Bend will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at West Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Services will also be streamed on the funeral home website.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dorothy Weir, 84, of Estherville
Services for 84-year-old Dorothy Weir of Estherville will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Community Comes Together Following Downtown Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The local community has come together to assist those affected by Sunday’s fire in Downtown Spencer and those who spent hours knocking down the blaze. Fire Chief John Conyn asked KICD News to pass along his thanks and appreciation to everyone that stepped up to help when we spoke to him after the fire had been extinguished Sunday night.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Winter Games Kick Off With First Official Cheer
Milford, IA (KICD) — The 2023 University of Okoboji Winter Games Cheerleaders have done their first public cheer. The annual winter games is this weekend. We’ll preview some of the highlights and new events in upcoming newscasts.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Drug Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has filed drug charges against a 40 year old Spencer man following a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say Joseph Hartzell was stopped in Highway 71 in the Rossie and Greenville area for a traffic violation and was also allegedly found to be driving with a revoked license. Further investigation reportedly revealed a pipe with marijuana inside.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Boys Wrestling Results: 1/21/23
The Spencer Tiger Boys Wrestled at the Dave Ewing Ankeny Duals. The Tigers would end up placing 4th out of the 5 schools, going 1-3 on the afternoon. Spirt Lake Park Boys Wrestling attended the Bishop Heelan Invitational. Levi Dunn placed 3rd at 120. Spirit Lake Park would place 15th.
Comments / 0