After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities
Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia. Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
Stafford County dispatcher praised for stopping caller from attempting suicide
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — First responders play a vital role when answering calls from people during a vulnerable time and in an emergency, especially suicide-related ones. This one local dispatcher showed compassion to a caller who almost made a life-changing decision. A Stafford County dispatcher is being praised for...
Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex
A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
I'll Be Back: DUI Driver Says Stafford Sheriff Would 'Feel His Anger' Following Arrest
A man “making a scene” inside a Stafford County 7-Eleven threatened ill will on members of the sheriff’s office after being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving before destroying police property, officials said. Mendelssohn Davis, Jr., 28, of Woodbridge, put out quite a show for store employ…
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Man Charged With First Degree Assault After Road Rage Incident
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Jarred Elijah Brewster, on January 18, 2023, on a warrant for First-Degree Assault obtained by county police on January 3, 2023. According to the warrant, on November 22, 2022, police responded to the...
Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case
A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.
Search for suspects after stolen vehicle stopped in Quantico area: police
QUANTICO, Va. - Authorities say they are searching for suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle along Interstate 95 in the Quantico area. SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. Officials say one passenger was in the vehicle and was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers can expect delays in the...
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
13-vehicle crash on I-95 causes road block, significant delays in Spotsylvania County
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Spotsylvania County.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County
A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.
Crime report: Early morning stabbing and pair of assaults on police
A man was stabbed inside his apartment in the Arlington Mill neighborhood early this morning. The stabbing happened after what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. A 24-year-old Arlington man was subsequently arrested, charged with Malicious Wounding and held without bond. More from the...
Several vehicle break-ins at Embrey Mill Park in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on January 21st at approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to Embrey Mill Park located at 1600 Mine Road for multiple calls of vehicle break-ins. Each victim had their window smashed and multiple items taken from within their vehicle. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. If you saw anything suspicious, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
Charges Dropped After 13 Prince George's Officers Accused in Double-Dipping Scheme
The Prince George’s County state's attorney has dropped criminal charges filed against 13 Prince George's County police officers last year for an alleged double-dipping scheme. New witness statements, more-detailed records and witness impeachment materials led the state's attorney's office to drop the charges, the office said in a release...
