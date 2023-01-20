ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex

A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Man Charged With First Degree Assault After Road Rage Incident

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Jarred Elijah Brewster, on January 18, 2023, on a warrant for First-Degree Assault obtained by county police on January 3, 2023. According to the warrant, on November 22, 2022, police responded to the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case

A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Search for suspects after stolen vehicle stopped in Quantico area: police

QUANTICO, Va. - Authorities say they are searching for suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle along Interstate 95 in the Quantico area. SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. Officials say one passenger was in the vehicle and was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers can expect delays in the...
QUANTICO, VA
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Crime report: Early morning stabbing and pair of assaults on police

A man was stabbed inside his apartment in the Arlington Mill neighborhood early this morning. The stabbing happened after what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. A 24-year-old Arlington man was subsequently arrested, charged with Malicious Wounding and held without bond. More from the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Several vehicle break-ins at Embrey Mill Park in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on January 21st at approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to Embrey Mill Park located at 1600 Mine Road for multiple calls of vehicle break-ins. Each victim had their window smashed and multiple items taken from within their vehicle. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. If you saw anything suspicious, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
STAFFORD, VA

