Get excited because the vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village shopping center will be filled by the end of this year! And going into the space will be a new brewery. Yes, that’s right, the space once occupied by King's Buffet and occasionally as Halloween Express will now be owned by Trove Brewing. The space is located at 1717 County Rd 42 W, Burnsville, which is just further down the road from Burnsville’s Olive Garden.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO