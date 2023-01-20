Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Buckner Children and Family Services hosting virtual meeting on foster care or adoption
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buckner Children and Family Services will be hosting a free virtual meeting on foster care and adoption. The meeting is on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the focus is on the process of becoming a foster parent, or adopting through the nonprofit. Ig you...
KFDA
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. The Amarillo City...
KFDA
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits. Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.
KFDA
City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24. The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled. COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions. The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11...
KFDA
Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo has welcomed two new black bears to the park. The two bears, Truffles and Oyster, were transported from the San Diego Humane Society in San Diego California. “I ended up getting in contact with the San Diego humane society in San Diego California...
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
KFDA
Tascosa’s Tayden Barnes and Amarillo High’s Mason Graham teaming up next season at New Mexico State
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “We good now.” Tayden Barnes said of his former rival Mason Graham. “That rivalry’s done now. We’re out of high school. It’s on to the college level.”. Barnes and Graham have become accustomed to facing off against each other. It’s...
KFDA
VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
KFDA
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Torrence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jada Torrence is the star of Palo Duro girls basketball. She’s in her third season as a member of the varsity team. Head coach AJ Johnson knows how important having her as a consistent presence has been to the program. “Jada is pretty committed. She’s...
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
KFDA
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
KFDA
Stream Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games. The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25. To stream the girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the...
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
KFDA
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
KFDA
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
Comments / 0