Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
wevv.com
Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says
We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Henderson. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on KY 425 near the Pratt Paper Mill. Our crew saw a medical helicopter on scene. Deputies say a white car went left of center and hit a truck, causing...
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
wamwamfm.com
Female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives, police say
Indiana police applauded heroic actions taken by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers who kept a gunman and former employee from continuing to do harm.
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Walmart shooting victim’s mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
wevv.com
Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing
A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
Walmart Shooting Horror as Woman Gunned Down Inside Indiana Store
The suspected gunman was subsequently killed in a shootout with police.
wevv.com
ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge
A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
WIBC.com
Evansville Man Found Dead in His Car, in a Creek
GIBSON COUNTY — An Evansville man who was reported missing this past December has been found dead by police. Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Brian Colbert was reported missing to Evansville Police on December 10th. He had last been seen in Princeton the day before. Friday afternoon, an ISP...
wevv.com
Man arrested at campground after witnesses say he offered drugs to help free his stuck vehicle
In Gibson County, a would-be camper is setting up camp in a jail cell after police say he was found with more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, some hypodermic needles loaded up with the drug, and a loaded gun. According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, an employee of the...
Evansville family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
Comments / 0