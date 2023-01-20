ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Henderson. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on KY 425 near the Pratt Paper Mill. Our crew saw a medical helicopter on scene. Deputies say a white car went left of center and hit a truck, causing...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge

A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Man Found Dead in His Car, in a Creek

GIBSON COUNTY — An Evansville man who was reported missing this past December has been found dead by police. Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Brian Colbert was reported missing to Evansville Police on December 10th. He had last been seen in Princeton the day before. Friday afternoon, an ISP...
EVANSVILLE, IN

