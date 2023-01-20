Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody at motel nearly 4 miles away from bank
A man accused of robbing a Gainesville bank Tuesday morning was arrested. On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., police said a man went into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road and held a gun while demanding money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear...
Red and Black
Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting
On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
Hall County man accused of dousing hostage in gasoline, threatening to set her on fire indicted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was indicted after law enforcement officials said he took a woman hostage, poured gasoline all over the building they were in and threatened to set it on fire. In July 2022, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Randy Berry took...
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Officers...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville
The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female fights; handgun stolen; home on McDaniel Street entered and wallet stolen; slew of disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Other Law –...
23-year-old Gainesville for murder after woman found dead in the grass outside apartment
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.
Man killed in Gwinnett apartment complex shooting following argument, police say
A domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says
A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights. At 2:44 p.m., the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally
The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Monday. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project that has drawn […] The post GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust
Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Power Lines –...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
