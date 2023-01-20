Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid's availability is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's center was inactive on Sunday for left foot injury recovery reasons. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more minutes versus a Nets' team ranked tenth in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers (50.5) if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) returning Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the New York Knicks. Brogdon is set to return after missing both halves of a back-to-back for a personal matter. Marcus Smart (ankle) will remain out, so Brogdon will have more minutes available off the bench. Payton Pritchard, on the other hand, will take a hit with Brogdon back in business.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) starting on Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Brooklyn Nets. Harden will make his return against his former team after he was rested on Sunday for injury management purposes. In 37.0 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked second in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project Harden to score 45.7 FanDuel points.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) unavailable for Nuggets versus Bucks
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets have downgraded all of Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee), and Michael Porter Jr. (personal) from questionable ahead of Wednesday night's matchup in Milwaukee. As a result, look for Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, and Zeke Nnaji to step into larger roles for Denver. Bones Hyland (finger/hand) is expected to be available, but he may be limited.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (finger) questionable for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hyland is dealing with a left finger sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Hyland's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (conditioning) out on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (conditioning) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dragic is working his way back to full fitness after sitting out on Monday with an illness. He will not be available on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter continues to miss time for personal reasons and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Bucks. Porter's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
